NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Police Department welcomed a pair of new additions to its ranks last month with the swearing in of Probationary Patrolmen Michael Murphy and Michael Macera on Dec. 13.
Murphy is a lifelong town resident, attending Whelan Elementary School, Birchwood Middle School, and North Providence High School, where he received academic accolades as a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society. He also went on to win two state wrestling titles and two All New England place finishes, and was ranked top 50 in the nation by USA wrestling.
Murphy attended Rhode Island College, where he also wrestled and placed sixth in the New England Regional his junior year. He currently helps in coaching youth and high school wrestling whenever possible.
Macera lives in Cranston and is originally from Smithfield, where he attended Smithfield High School, during which time he was most interested in law classes that drew his attention to law enforcement.
Macera played hockey, baseball and lacrosse in high school, and went on to attend Southern New Hampshire University where he majored in criminal justice and minored in psychology and sociology. He also continued his hockey career, playing for the SNHU Club Hockey Team.
After college, Officer Macera became a member of the Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs and became a deputy sheriff, working out of the Providence Superior Court for the majority of his two years with the department.
Macera and Murphy said they are honored and grateful to serve the citizens of the town.
