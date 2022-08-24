PAWTUCKET – Conversations are continuing on evolving policy regarding student medical marijuana-dispersement and the annual renewal of the school resource officer agreement with the Pawtucket Police Department.
At an Aug. 17 policy subcommittee meeting, School Committee member Stephen Larbi discussed the school resource officer memorandum of understanding. He said the agreement with the Police Department is due for annual renewal. The committee made a recommendation to require that SROs complete youth mental health first aid training, noting that several school faculty members are certified to lead such training in how to handle mental health issues with young people.
Larbi referred to concerns from students, expressed during a June protest, saying he’s “not the biggest fan” of the officer presence in schools and asked about the vetting process for SROs.
Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance President Ronald Beaupre, a policy subcommittee member, said teachers have expressed appreciation for the SRO presence. He said they noticed students appear less intimidated by officers in their community policing uniforms, a polo shirt and slacks, instead of when they are dressed in full patrol gear.
SROs are currently assigned at all junior and senior high school buildings, but not at elementary schools. Beaupre, an elementary teacher, and Supt. Cheryl McWilliams both said there is no perceived need to assign SROs to lower grades, though policy states SROs may respond to events at elementary schools if necessary.
At a July 28 School Committee meeting, officials discussed the need for policy changes in response to new Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Education cannabis regulations for medical use by students on school grounds.
There are roughly 20 student patients in the state who have approved medical marijuana prescriptions, and according to the district there are no students registered as patients in Pawtucket schools. Approved medical marijuana patients must be age 18 or older to get a medical use card for themselves in Rhode Island. Those under the age of 18, or those who cannot access medical cannabis for themselves, must have a registered caregiver who applies on their behalf.
During a July 28 full School Committee meeting, member Joanne Bonollo said she was looking to add language indicating that students with medical prescriptions may have marijuana products such as tinctures or edibles, but use of vaporizers or smoking cannabis on school grounds is prohibited. The state legalized the use of recreational cannabis for residents who are at least 21 years old in May. Any recreational use on school property is still prohibited.
Beaupre asked last week if nurses would be able to opt out of administering medical marijuana without repercussion if they are uncomfortable doing so, though he acknowledged it may not be considered much differently than other prescribed medications.
“I would assume, and perhaps falsely, that this is administered much as any other prescription medication that we would be administering in a school,” Beaupre said. “If a school nurse is administering medication for an ADHD person, it has to be prescription and has to be brought in properly. I would assume this would be the same thing, because medical marijuana is distributed by prescription.”
In July, school attorney William Conley told the School Committee students must have documented proof of their medical marijuana prescription. Policy would require products to be safely stored, and prohibits students from self administering medical cannabis or from distributing it to others. Parents must provide written instruction for the administration of their child’s medical marijuana use along with signed statements releasing the school, employees, or others from liability. All use or products administered to student patients must be documented.
Subcommittee members will review policy changes drafted by legal counsel at their next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 21.
