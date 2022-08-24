PAWTUCKET – Conversations are continuing on evolving policy regarding student medical marijuana-dispersement and the annual renewal of the school resource officer agreement with the Pawtucket Police Department.

At an Aug. 17 policy subcommittee meeting, School Committee member Stephen Larbi discussed the school resource officer memorandum of understanding. He said the agreement with the Police Department is due for annual renewal. The committee made a recommendation to require that SROs complete youth mental health first aid training, noting that several school faculty members are certified to lead such training in how to handle mental health issues with young people.

