NORTH PROVIDENCE – Stating that the naming of school buildings and other assets is of great importance and deserves careful consideration, the North Providence School Committee has approved a policy giving its members sole discretion on any new names.
The policy applies to the naming of buildings, athletic fields, libraries, auditoriums, special purpose rooms, areas within school buildings, school grounds, and programs.
The school board may solicit and accept input from the public, but reserves the right to make the final decision.
Supt. Joseph Goho told The Breeze it’s a policy many districts have, but North Providence didn’t.
The district has new schools coming online in the next three years, possibly more refurbished fields at the schools and other assets, so the policy may come up, he said, and without the policy, there are no guidelines on the topic.
Goho said he’s been asked the question a few times since becoming superintendent, and there was no policy to provide an answer.
The high school art gallery was dedicated, not named, for Patricia Lucciola, retired department chairperson, as he recalls with school board approval, so there’s been a process, but nothing in writing making it formal, he said.
The committee may consider naming a facility or program after a distinguished person, living or dead, who has made an outstanding contribution to North Providence, the community, county, state, or nation.
“In addition to societal contributions, the moral character of the individual may be considered,” it states.
The policy calls for the committee to give preference to those who have made significant contributions to education and to the North Providence community and whose record of service is such as “to inspire pride and inspiration to those using the facility involved.”
If the proposed name is that of someone who’s still living, the superintendent shall obtain approval from the person.
Guidlines to be followed include a committee member making a motion to name a facility. After a majority vote, the chairperson shall either appoint a naming committee or direct the superintendent to consider and submit a name for the committee’s consideration.
Nominations may be submitted to the superintendent by any interested party or group or the administration. Nominees must have rendered exemplary and extraordinary service to the town.
The superintendent or naming committee will forward the nominations to the committee with a recommendation, and the School Committee shall consider the recommendation and accept or deny approval of the name.
The use of plaques, memorial gardens, benches and similar items are favored for this purpose.
“The committee’s approval is required prior to the naming of any school property or the placement of plaques or construction of monuments or edifices on school property,” it states.
