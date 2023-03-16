LINCOLN — The state’s top spellers will gather this Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium for the Rhode Island State Spelling Bee, sponsored for the 15th year by The Valley Breeze. The winner will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.
Nineteen contestants are expected, including, from northern Rhode Island, James MacDonald from Ricci Middle School in North Providence; Ethan Abreu from Lincoln Middle School; Andres Puerta from Central Falls and attending Blackstone Valley Prep; Elenice Zambotto Pupo of Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield; Elliana Pagliarini of Foster, attending Hope Elementary School; Savannah Gustafson from North Smithfield Elementary School.
Kim Kalunian, reporter and anchor from WPRI-TV Channel 12 will be pronouncing the words for the spellers. Judges are former Cumberland Schools Supt. Donna Morelle; Martha Correia from Navigant Credit Union; and Leigh Martin, an English professor from the Community College of Rhode Island.
Last year’s winner was Paula Daglieri, a 7th-grade student at Immaculate Conception Regional School.
Also aiding in hosting the event is Navigant Credit Union, Dave’s Marketplace, Anchor Subaru/Anchor Nissan, Hunter Insurance, and Sylvan Learning Center.
“It’s always an honor for The Breeze to host the state spelling bee. This is our 15th year as hosts,” said Breeze Publisher Jamie Quinn. “We appreciate the hard work and effort by the students and wish them success. We also could not do this without our dedicated team of judges and pronouncer who have put countless hours into preparation for this week’s bee. And we can’t thank our co-sponsors enough for their continued financial support,” said Quinn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.