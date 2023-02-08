James McDonald, right, a 7th-grade student at Ricci Middle School, is the winner of the North Providence District Spelling Bee. He’ll go on to compete in the statewide bee in March. Jonathan Tang, left, an 8th-grader at Birchwood Middle School, is the runner-up.
Judges are ready as the North Providence District Spelling Bee gets underway at North Providence High School last Thursday. From left are School Principals Jennifer Quattrucci, of Greystone Elementary, Brian Gilmore of Birchwood Middle School, Donna Hanley of Centredale Elementary and Kevin Lamoureux of Ricci Middle School who served as Spelling Bee facilitator.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee.
McDonald never stumbled on his way to victory in a bee that lasted a mere eight rounds total, eventually defeating Jonathan Tang and Oluwasemilore Odekunle in the final round.
In a fitting final word for an event where one must outlast their competition, McDonald’s final word was “stamina.” Odekunle missed in that final round on “affluent,” while Tang misspelled “embezzlement.”
The longest State Spelling Bee ever was a 27-rounder in 2018.
McDonald now has the chance to compete in the Rhode Island State Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Valley Breeze, on Saturday, March 18, at Lincoln Middle School.
On his way to victory, McDonald first spelled “muscular” correctly, then “moxie,” “flourish,” “venue,” “lumbar,” “probative,” “fluoride,” and finally the winning word “stamina.”
To start the fourth round, there were six students remaining, including two in grade 4, two in grade 5, and one each in grades 7 and 8. Two were eliminated in that round, leaving four remaining heading into round 5.
In earning runner-up for Birchwood Middle School, Tang correctly spelled “veteran,” “pedigree,” “designer,” “futility,” “centipede,” “osmosis,” and “seclusion,” before finally bowing out on “embezzlement.”
McDonald, flanked by proud mom Christine and grandparents Carol and John McDonald, said he was happy and proud to win for the second year in a row, saying spelling comes naturally for him and he really doesn’t go overboard when it comes to studying, saying he just sort of discovered that he was good at it.
He told The Breeze his favorite subject in school is social studies, and he enjoys video games and martial arts in his non-school time. He said he would love to one day have a career in forensics.
McDonald and Tang, who sat next to each other, repeatedly shook each other’s hands after correctly spelling words, and when asked if they went into the bee as friends, McDonald said no, “but we are now.”
Tang, an 8th-grader, had been the runner-up during the smaller Birchwood qualifying bee, but was able to participate when school winner Mercedes Bowser was unable to go. Carla Carreiro was also able to participate as an 8th-grade Ricci School winner Elayna Cilam couldn’t participate.
As the final round commenced with only McDonald, Tang and Stephen Olney School 5th-grader Odekunle remaining, pronouncer Kevin Lamoureux, vice principal at Ricci, told the crowd in the North Providence High School auditorium that he expected a tough final round given the skill level of these three spellers.
Odekunle, on her path to third place, correctly spelled “spinal,” “incentive,” “frequently,” “hostile,” “attendee,” “basaltic,” and “laconic.”
Judges for the bee were Birchwood Principal Brian Gilmore, Greystone Principal Jennifer Lee Quattrucci, and Centredale Principal Donna Hanley.
Other student participants included:
• Grade 4 – Zachary Delmar (Centredale), John Cardoso (Greystone), Angelina Soares (McGuire), Giuseppe Lancellotta (Stephen Olney), and Keira Della Morte-Pitts (Whelan).
• Grade 5 – Lucas Tejada (Centredale), Cameron Rambone (Greystone), Suri Williams (McGuire), and Audrina Ferruccio (Whelan).
