BRISTOL – Roger Williams University School of Law is once again inviting Ocean State students from grades K through 12 to submit essays and drawings on how they have been inspired by the legacy of late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court of the United States, who passed away in September 2020.
The winning entries will be published in Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly, featured on the law school’s website, and receive cash and book awards.
All entries must be received by Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 5 p.m.
Children of current employees or students of Roger Williams University and Roger Williams University School of Law are not eligible to participate.
Children of alumni are eligible.
Details of the contest for each age group are as follows:
• Elementary School (Grades K-5) – Create an original piece of artwork that symbolizes “How has RBG inspired me?”
Artwork may not be traced or copied.
Only original works will be accepted.
Give your artwork a title.
Place title at the top of your page.
Use materials that you have, such as pencil, crayons, watercolor and markers.
Paper size: 8 1/2-by-11 inches.
Artwork submissions may be photographed or scanned and then emailed. JPEG format preferred.
The winning prize will be $100 and one copy of “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark” by Debbie Levy.
• Middle School (Grades 6-8) – Create an original essay on “How has RBG inspired me?”
The essay title should be at the top of page one.
Limited to one page, double-spaced, about 250 words.
The prize is $175 and one copy of “Notorious RBG Young Readers’ Edition: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Irin Carmon & Shana Knizhnik.
• High School (Grades 9-12) – Create an original essay on how has RBG inspired me?
The essay title should be at the top of page one.
Limited to two pages, double-spaced, about 500 words.
The prize is $225 and one copy of “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Irin Carmon & Shana Knizhnik.
All submissions should be emailed to RBGessay@rwu.edu. Email submissions must include the student’s name, grade and school; the title of artwork or essay; and a parent or guardian’s name and contact information.
Entries will be reviewed by grade level, and one winning submission will be selected from each category. Mailed entries will not be considered. Judging will be conducted by members of RWU Law’s Women’s Law Society.
All winning submissions will be announced at the annual Women in Law Leadership Lecture during the Spring 2022 semester, and featured on RWU Law’s website.
Questions should be directed to RBGessay@rwu.edu.
