CUMBERLAND – As 18-year-old valedictorian of Cumberland High School in 2014, Sam Ackerman was excited to vote for the first time. A freshman at Columbia College, he got his mail ballot and filled it out, but on the day of the election, received it back saying that there was insufficient postage.
That issue helped inspire Ackerman to bring about change, and he would end up writing a law journal note on the idea of paying to vote being an unconstitutional form of poll tax.
“I was the president of the Rhode Island High School Democrats, and even I didn’t vote,” he said.
Fresh out of Columbia Law School, and intent on a career in public service and state government, Ackerman, now age 26, has been elected president of the Young Democrats of Rhode Island, an organization representing Democrats ages 35 and younger in the state. He is working alongside Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, a Democrat from Cumberland, who also serves on the board.
Ackerman is the son of House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman, representing Cumberland and Lincoln, who was re-elected to that position last month.
“It’s been an amazing experience to be back home in Cumberland, and to be able to contribute to civic life in the state through the Young Dems,” said Ackerman. “I’m excited to be able to be able to lead the Young Democrats into a new chapter for the organization.”
Throughout his time in college and law school, he stayed active in local political life through writing legislation, working on the 2018 re-election campaign for Congressman David Cicilline, and serving as a law clerk for Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ackerman, who’s helped reorganize and revive the organization over the past few months, says his hope is to focus the organization on legislative and campaign efforts to expand civic opportunities for young people in the state. Legislative initiatives expanding access to the ballot box and providing young people a constructive way to impact the party platform are top priorities.
At the top of their legislative goals is a bill to give young people a voice in their state and party politics. It would enable cities and towns to provide for 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school committee elections.
The rationale here is that young people really don’t have a voice to substantively impact policy, Ackerman said, and when they turn 18, they’re often going off to college or the military and leaving the contained and close-knit environment where they’re around civics teachers and mentors, disconnecting a bit from issues in their hometown.
If they can inspire young people to have an impact by voting while in high school, there’s lots of empirical evidence that they’ll be lifelong voters, he added. The fact that his mom is a sponsor on the bill is in many ways coincidental, said Ackerman, as organization members went through standard channels.
Ackerman studied at Columbia University, graduating magna cum laude in 2018, and Columbia Law School, graduating with high honors last year.
He said it’s been fantastic to be back home and reconnecting with people here, saying he’s had a chance to help out with the CHS debate team in his first months back.
Ackerman said a run for office would have to be the right opportunity, and he would have to see it as the best way to serve and make an impact. Right now, he said, his goals are to focus on the fundaments of litigation and substantive policy issues through his fellowship with the Office of the Attorney General.
Ackerman said he’s very excited about the fact that the Democratic Party in Rhode Island is open to collaborating and wants to elevate the voice of young people. The organization has shown great passion in building itself back up from being dormant with no money and no members as of last year, he said, to now having a legislative agenda and an upcoming fundraiser.
It’s important that the board reflects the state it represents, he said, which is why there’s diversity of experience and background. Three attorneys on the board are constantly working through issues, including making the recommendation that the bill on allowing young people to vote be enabling legislation to avoid making it a burden and to give young people the chance to organize in each city or town within the context of their municipality’s needs.
The Young Democrats are a national organization dedicated to engaging young people in the political process through advocating for policies that particularly impact young people and helping to elect Democrats.
Through his fellowship with the AG’s office, Ackerman said he’s loved tackling the task of defending state laws that are being challenged on a constitutional level, including a large-capacity magazine ban and concealed carry permitting program. They’ve also been working on a couple of other interesting laws, he said, including on junkyards and traffic laws. Another aspect of the job is enforcement around anti-trust regulations and civil rights policy, he said, including on lead poisoning.
Ackerman credits his CHS education for preparing him for where he is now, including English teacher Adam Ryder as a “huge inspiration” who was so passionate about books, literature, and contemporary and social issues, and writing in a succinct way.
Ackerman says his core belief system is about being empathetic and open-minded with people he might not agree with. He said he believes in acting in good faith with people who might have a different perspective, and in staying off of social media and instead engaging in constructive policy-centered conversations with people while empathizing and assuming the good faith of the other person.
“When you do that, the tension in the room goes down,” he said.
He added that he’s excited to be part of the movement to expand voting rights and not limit them through “ridiculous gerrymandering efforts.” More people should be engaging in the political process, he said, and access should be increased.
In his free time, Ackerman says he enjoys squash, joining the Providence Squash Club. He’s also an avid reader, currently reading six books at once, and is a “very big baker,” working to tweak his personal chocolate chip cookie recipe over the past four years to the point where they’re “as close as they’ve been” to being perfect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.