WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living is still accepting applications for the 2022 Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1995 by Murray who was a long-time educator and also a board member and valued volunteer at the Ocean State Center for Independent Living. Her wish was to support the philosophy and spirit of OSCIL through a scholarship which would facilitate access to education for persons having disability.
Qualified applicants for this $1,000-plus scholarship must be Rhode Island residents with significant disability and seeking financial assistance to attend college or technical school. This scholarship can be used toward the attainment of assistive/adaptive equipment or devices to access such educational opportunity, as well as for other educational expenses. Preference is based on career goals, merit and economic need.
Applications can be completed and submitted at www.oscil.org.
Applications must be postmarked by March 25. Incomplete applications cannot be considered. The scholarship committee will choose this year’s scholarship recipients around the end of April, and applicants will be notified of their decision by email shortly thereafter. Scholarship funds are disbursed in mid-August.
For questions concerning the application process, contact Carol McKenna by email at cmckenna@oscil.org.
