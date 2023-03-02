CUMBERLAND – Three Cumberland educators will receive a 1 percent “COVID bonus” previously paid to their colleagues under a revised memorandum of agreement between the School Department and union.
The agreement unanimously approved at the last school board meeting resolves all issues related to the bonus, which had been withheld from three teachers who were previously out on pregnancy leave.
The issue goes back to 2021 when the Cumberland Teachers’ Alliance was not given a raise. In lieu of the raise, they received a 1 percent bonus, but with not all employees from the previous year working the entire year, the administration made the decision to grant bonuses to only those employees who had worked 90 days of the 180-day school year. The CTA then filed a grievance on behalf of the three teachers, and the School Committee denied the grievance, but came back with a memorandum that issued the bonuses to the three members.
There was then a dispute over the language of the agreement, but they eventually agreed to a change that switched out language from CTA to National Education Association of Rhode Island. The bonuses were effective in the next pay cycle after the Feb. 14 meeting.
“I am happy that this is finally put to rest, and the teachers are getting paid, which is what I wanted all along,” said member Denis Collins. “We are not talking about a significant sum here.”
The Breeze reported last August that the hangup at the time appeared to center on whether the CTA would agree to a memorandum where union leadership admitted to some responsibility in not handling the situation in the best way.
The School Department originally declined to pay the bonus to six women who were out on maternity during the 2020-2021 school year. Since that point, as of last August, three of the six women had been paid the bonus, and the total figure for the remaining women was tabbed at $2,153.
“The union’s position is that all of these women should be paid the same bonus as the rest of the teachers,” said CTA President Kerry Carlson last August.
School officials said at the time that the issue was about who was and wasn’t in the schools during the year the bonus was to be paid out, and that all officials were looking for in granting the payouts was for the union to sign the memorandum they were seeking conceding some culpability in the matter.
