CUMBERLAND – School officials last week “got the ball rolling” on fixing run-down play equipment at the Community Elementary School playground, said School Committee member and fiscal subcommittee chairperson Denis Collins.
The plan is to fix the playground as part of an overall renovation of the school, said Collins, but members of the Community School Association noted the “rather dire” condition it is in now. With construction, the school community will lose even more play area, he said, but it’s looking promising in terms of finding solutions.
CSA board member and parent Andrea Esteves, in an email to officials, said there are 670 students who attend Community with access to one playground as well as a blacktop area and field.
“Come September, these children will only have access to the playground due to construction,” she said. “While we are excited about the new cafeteria, we are concerned about the playground. (It) is deteriorating, with several broken sections.”
At this point, said Esteves, approximately one-third of the main playground is broken.
“With this being the only play area next year, there are some real safety issues along with liability concerns when the children will be forced to be concentrated on the playground equipment,” she said. “We understand that there will always be financial constraints, but we are hoping there may be some extra funds to help us out.”
In September, when they initially contacted the School Committee, they had a quote for $6,000, but now, as the year has gone on with more children and after-hours visitors using the playground, the estimate is around $30,000, she said.
“It seems we have visitors at night who feel it necessary to write swear words and draw things that elementary school children don’t need to see,” wrote Esteves, writing on behalf of fellow CSA members Dana Socci, Andrea Friedland, Lisa Goldstein, Melissa Janeiro, Carla Meehan, and Vidary Ascoli. “We need your assistance.”
Esteves told the School Committee last Thursday that students deserve a working playground.
Goldstein thanked the committee for putting the matter on the schedule and exploring options. She said the discussion was an excellent first step in addressing a playground space that’s been broken and covered in graffiti for more than a year, with now a third of it unusable. Goldstein emphasized that recess and play time is not a break, but a key component of children’s education, helping them develop physically and emotionally, among other benefits.
The CSA is committed to partially funding the repairs as a group, said Goldstein, and they’re hoping the schools will partner financially in the endeavor.
