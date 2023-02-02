CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during a meeting on Jan. 26 where she gave an achievement and communications subcommittee update, shared how they’d met with B.F. Norton Elementary School Principal Sandy Lariviere and Assistant Principal Christine Homen to go over their Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) scores for 2022, and that those scores and the academic progress at the school in Valley Falls are “something to be applauded.”
B.F. Norton was among many schools trying to get back to pre-COVID levels, and the school is showing the “staggering” results that can be achieved through committed work, particularly when looking at very similar student populations at BVP, said Freedman.
When comparing Cumberland’s numbers overall to Blackstone Valley Prep’s, the case is often made that not all Cumberland schools are comparable because the demographics and student needs are different, but Supt. Phil Thornton notes that B.F. Norton and BVP have a “very similar sample” of students, making for a true “apples to apples” comparison.
According to the numbers, B.F. Norton scored at 42.3 percent proficient or above on the math section of RICAS, and 41.9 percent in English language arts. BVP Elementary 1 scored 27.6 percent proficient in math and 27.1 percent in ELA, BVP 2 scored 34.2 and 34.2 in the two subjects, and BVP scored 30.3 percent proficient in math and 25.5 percent in ELA.
B.F. Norton was anywhere from 16 to 25 points higher depending on the subject and school, she said, despite having populations in the most need of support.
School officials are attributing the progress to hiring a multi-lingual learner specialist and an academic coach, hired through a federal grant to work with teachers to make sure every student has what they need.
At a meeting on Feb. 7, school board members plan to discuss more achievement related items in the proposed budget for next year.
School board member Denis Collins said the B.F. Norton results are “very impressive” in “grossly outperforming” BVP, reiterating again that he believes Cumberland is “supplementing an underperforming district in town.”
Collins, a public school teacher, said the best education is happening in the town’s public schools, and he hopes parents pay attention to what’s happening as they make education decisions for their children.
Rosanna Santana has been at the school for a long time, said school officials, and is flourishing in her new role as multi-lingual learner coordinator.
Collins told the story of how a child was recently lost on local streets, and when those responding approached the child, they asked for their teacher first.
“That gives you an idea of what’s happening at B.F. Norton,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.