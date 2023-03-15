PAWTUCKET – The search is on for Pawtucket’s next head of schools, as a superintendent search subcommittee kicks off its work this week.
The School Committee voted 4-3 last month to accept the resignation of Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, who had been out on long-term medical leave after the committee declined last September, in a 5-2 vote, to extend her contract beyond this summer.
The search subcommittee, led by school board member Erin Dube, is made up of representatives from various stakeholder groups. On the agenda for this evening, March 15, are a review of a timeline, legal guidance and goals, as well as a discussion and possible action on a superintendent job description and posting of the top position. The kickoff meeting was postponed from a previous date due to an emergency meeting being needed on major heating system leaks at Winters Elementary School.
School Committee member Kim Grant said the previous closed-door executive session vote to accept the superintendent’s resignation probably should have been done in multiple parts based on what was considered, as the final 4-3 tally inaccurately paints the picture that some members weren’t in favor of accepting her departure.
School officials have been split on the performance of McWilliams, who took over for previous Supt. Patti DiCenso.
Member Jay Charbonneau was among those who praised McWilliams for educational gains, but she also faced of criticism the past few years on a range of matters, including handling of distance learning during COVID, missed deadlines on the opening of Winters School, inconsistent hiring practices in the district, and missed deadlines on initiatives that would have brought cost savings.
