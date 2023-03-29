CENTRAL FALLS – Now, more than ever, say representatives from Segue Institute for Learning, rigorous alternative academic models are needed for students who would otherwise be assigned to low performing schools.
Segue is providing solutions to the challenge by launching the first whole-school educator prep pathway in the state.
The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved the charter school to open Segue Legacy Academy for Education. Launching with grade 9 in 2024, this will be a high school serving 400 students at scale.
Segue, located at 325 Cowden St. in Central Falls, currently serves 360 students in grades K-8. With the addition of Legacy High School, it will now serve 760 students and open its doors to Providence, Pawtucket and Woonsocket high school students. The K-8 school will continue to only serve Central Falls students.
“We are thrilled to expand Segue to give students from the urban core community the opportunity to take ownership of their education,” says Founder and Executive Director Angelo Garcia.
Garcia told The Breeze that for now, they want to focus on new students coming in just to the high school, though that might change in the future. He said they understand that it can be a tough transition for those coming into the schools due to increased rigor and the expectations that come with a school such as this one.
The expansion gives Segue bragging rights as the first in the Ocean State and one of the first in the country to implement a whole school model focusing entirely on preparing students for careers in education.
Garcia said he’s been out scouting for possible locations for the high school, which could be in any of the communities served.
“It could be in all four, but we like Central Falls,” he said.
He said they want high school students to have the very best possible experience, adding that the school does have space in its current location for the opening cohort of students.
A design team aims to add a diverse perspective to the design of the model and serves as a group of liaisons to the community on behalf of the school. The work is facilitated by Chiara Deltito-Sharrott of CDS Education Consulting.
Segue administrators are seeking input in the planning process from students and the community.
“We welcome collaboration and community voices in the planning process,” said Garcia.
Segue is actively recruiting staff, including a founding head of school, to come aboard this summer. Interested parties should monitor schoolspring.com or contact the school directly.
Segue received the Catalyze Ignite Award, a prestigious national award allowed for funding of a design team. The Challenge is a collaborative funding initiative co-sponsored by American Student Assistance, Arnold Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, the Charles Koch Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation.
A second round award recipient, Segue showcased a focus on innovation and serving Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), first-generation and low-income students.
Nationwide, educator diversity in public schools does not reflect the diversity of the student population. Though more than 50 percent of students are Black or Latino, fewer than 20 percent of teachers are people of color. Research shows improved academic outcomes, lower suspension rates, and higher graduation rates are among the favorable outcomes that students get from exposure to teachers who share their racial and ethnic background, states a release.
Now in its 14th year, Segue Institute for Learning’s mission is to foster a community where students take ownership of their education. It was recently honored as a recipient of the Rhode Island ASCD’s “Whole Child Award” and in 2022, a Segue educator was honored as a Milken Award recipient for practices as an outstanding educator in a high-performing school.
