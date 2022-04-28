CUMBERLAND – When Abby Sevegny first started collecting instruments for her senior project late last year, she expected to be able to make a small contribution to local music departments.
When her mentor, Rick Verfaille of Rick’s Musical Instruments in Cumberland, said “let’s make it 25,” she agreed, never imagining that she would end up nearly doubling that total.
As she presented some 47 instruments to representatives from the Pawtucket and Woonsocket school districts at Rick’s last Saturday morning, April 23, Sevegny, a North Smithfield High School senior, said she was proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of young people who might not be able to afford an instrument of their own.
Staff at Rick’s refurbished all of the donated instruments at no cost.
Amy Carnes, of Woonsocket Middle School Hamlet, Nicole Worzel-Piascik, of Woonsocket Middle School Villanova, and Don Dupre, of Goff Middle School in Pawtucket, all thanked Sevegny for her efforts on behalf of their programs and students, saying the instruments will be put to good use and allow many students to have an instrument they can bring home and call their own during their years in the music programs.
Worzel-Piascik said it’s been a tough couple of years trying to keep music programs in one piece in a virtual space, with numerous challenges cropping up. There were many issues they never even thought of going in, with some students not wanting to play their instruments at home because an upstairs neighbor would complain about the noise.
They are now finally getting back to running the program, said Carnes and Worzel-Piascik, but were forced to essentially start all over with younger students.
“It’s good to be rebuilding, but it’s going to take a couple years,” Worzel-Piascik said. “This is going to be huge, thank you, Abby.”
She said how they use Rick’s program to rent instruments each year, and this will take that partnership to the next level.
Dupre said Goff’s music program died “a slow and painful death” during the pandemic as he and others were unable to figure out a way to make it work online. New Principal Matthew Bergeron is strong in his belief that young people will re-engage in school when they have arts, physical education, music and other such programs, he said, and has been very supportive as band has started the rebuilding phase.
Sevegny, daughter of Sue and Scott Sevegny, said she always wanted her effort to support programs in urban districts where instruments are truly needed. Though there are some complexities related to students changing instruments or leaving the district, among others, the music program leaders assured her that students will have dedicated instruments as long as they stay with the program.
She said she initially got some momentum for her collection effort by hanging up fliers and word of mouth, but it was a pre-Christmas story in The Valley Breeze that really helped it take off, with donations coming in from all over Rhode Island.
Sevegny said she was truly amazed by the overwhelming reaction to her effort, saying it restored her faith in the future of music education in Rhode Island and the priority that people place on it.
She gave the example of one person who wanted to donate instruments but didn’t know where to send them. They googled instrument donations in Rhode Island and The Breeze story came up, prompting them to reach out to make the donation.
Sevegny said she wanted to limit donations to two districts so each could get more than they otherwise would and to maximize the impact of the effort.
A wonderful outgrowth of her collection effort for local music programs came when a retired North Smithfield music teacher saw The Breeze article and reached out about a whole bunch of old elementary-level instruments still stored inside the long-vacant Halliwell Elementary School, said Sevegny. After visiting the school with Boday, they were able to save about 30 or so instruments, mostly percussion, to donate to the Office of Children Youth and Learning in Cumberland.
