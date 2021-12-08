PAWTUCKET – Saints Drama is excited to present its first in-person winter play in two years with the upcoming “A Christmas Carol,” set for Dec. 9-12 at the Coutu Theater, 43 Maynard St.
“A Christmas Carol” is a classic story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Kristen Doherty, of ill-tempered Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Josh Greenberg), and after a typical day of being unkind to everyone he encounters, he spends his evening being visited by three ghosts who show him his past, present and future.
The Ghost of Christmas Past will be played by Larisa Ventura, the Ghost of Christmas Present will be played by Maggie Brittain, and the Ghost of Christmas Future will be played by Sophia Confident. The ghosts’ journeys through time teach Scrooge the error of his ways. He wakes up on Christmas Day as a new man full of the joy of Christmas. The play is filled with traditional Christmas carols and is sure to get you into the holiday spirit, states a release.
While some restrictions are in place, such as a masked audience and limited seating, this performance should feel more normal to St. Raphael Academy thespians and attendees.
The award-winning drama program has won 24 state drama titles, with the most recent in 2018.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, through online reservation only. All tickets must be paid via cash or check at the box office. Due to COVID restrictions, space is limited and masks are required in the building and theater. For tickets and information, visit www.saintrays.org.
