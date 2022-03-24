CUMBERLAND – The playground behind B.F. Norton Elementary School has seen better days, sporting a tired look that proves uninspiring to those children who use it.
Following up successful playground installations, including at the Monastery and Cumberland High School’s transitional building, the town has acquired a $100,000 grant from the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation to completely redo and revitalize the B.F. Norton playground off Broad Street.
“The intention is to make the playground truly accessible to students of all abilities by providing more accessible and collaborative play as well as replacing the ground covering,” said Mayor Jeff Mutter in an announcement.
He said this is an important project and the result of a lot of hard work and passion from various people, including school board member Mark Fiorillo, Principal Sandra Lariviere, and the mayor’s staff.
Lariviere offered a “huge thank you” to Mutter, Fiorillo, and Mutter’s staffers Sara Brelsford and Sarah King.
“This is fabulous news, and I am truly appreciative,” she said.
King said she worked with Brelsford, Lariviere and Fiorillo to submit an application in January to the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. as part of their capital improvements grant period. The grant will pay to modernize some of the equipment and, more importantly, enhance accessibility for all students, said King.
Improvements include accessible play equipment such as freestanding musical items, ramped structures, adaptive swings, and ground covering that is accessible for wheelchairs, according to King.
“It is more important than ever for children to be able to get outdoors and engage with one another in inclusive and collaborative play,” said Mayor Jeff Mutter. “This generous grant from the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation will allow us to enhance these opportunities for the students at B.F. Norton,” said Mutter.
King said the total estimated cost of the playground is $215,000, but that could change slightly depending on final bidding and other factors. Mutter has said he is still finalizing the funding source for the remainder of the project, she said.
Fiorillo, who’s been advocating for a new playground here for a long time, said the School Department hasn’t had the money for the project, and he’s grateful to Mutter and his team for their hard work acquiring the grant. Fiorillo said he and Mutter had talked about a playground upgrade being eligible for federal COVID money, but then the grant money came through.
“I’ve been harassing people for the last couple of years, because it needs to be done,” said Fiorillo, saying the playground is the worst in town and badly in need of upgrades.
He said he and Mutter have always agreed that the Valley Falls area needs more attention, and the area previously lost both a section of the B.F. playground to the nearby World War I park and also the former skate park across from Town Hall, leaving very little play space for young people.
Fiorillo said his vision is that Cumberland should have all ADA accessible playgrounds, getting away from mulch as both an expensive feature and a material limiting access for people with disabilities.
The B.F. Norton playground is old and attached in several pieces from different manufacturers, making them hard to replace, said Fiorillo.
The school district is working on a number of playgrounds with school upgrade bond money, he said, hopefully including a new playground at Garvin Elementary and for Community School’s to also get some work.
