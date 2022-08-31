From left, School Committee Chair Erin Dube, Assistant Supt. Lee Rabbit, School Committee Member Roberto Moreno, and Gilbane representative Tony Murgida during a site tour of Winters Elementary School last Friday.
School Committee Chair Erin Dube, Assistant Superintendent Lee Rabbit, and School Committee member Stephen Larbi look at the construction supplies in cafeteria of the new Winters Elementary School last Friday. Supplies were being removed before the first day of school on Aug. 31.
PAWTUCKET – Construction workers and teachers alike were racing the clock this week to prepare the new Winters Elementary School for the first day of the school year today.
Students and faculty are returning to Winters after attending school at the Pawtucket Annex since 2019 during demolition and construction. Last Friday, Aug. 26, members of the School Committee attended a site tour of the new building. They heard an update from Colliers International and Gilbane Building Company.
Last month, it was announced material delays would push elements of construction into the start of the school year. While cosmetic work, installation of fencing, electrical work, painting, flooring, and cleaning was not complete by last week, teachers were allowed to begin setting up classrooms.
The building includes a new media center and library, STEAM and music classrooms, and playground areas. There are roughly 485 students in the four-track school, with four classes for each grade. Each room has new cubbies for students, and sinks and cabinet storage for teachers. The kitchen should be completed by Sept. 18, and in the meantime students will be provided bagged lunches in the cafeteria.
MaryAnne McGonnigle, who has taught second grade at Winters for 11 years, said she was thankful for the new air conditioning while setting up her room on a hot day Aug. 26. She said she was really excited for students to see the new school for the first time this week. School Committee member Joanne Bonollo said renovating the old, run-down Winters building was among her first goals when she joined the School Committee 16 years ago. She said the “kids, and teachers too, deserve” the improved school.
School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube remarked she was glad the project was being finished on budget, and that students were able to get in the building on time. Winters Elementary Principal Maria SanMartino-Clinton said she was “ecstatic” to be “back” in the new Winters building.
Pawtucket School Committee discusses district strategic goals
During an Aug. 25 School Committee meeting, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams led a presentation on the district’s strategic plan for the 2022-2023 year. Goals, guided by different school improvement teams, will focus on four categories: Strong Foundations; Shared Responsibility and Accountability; Globally Competent Citizens; and Systems Improvements.
Strong Foundations aim to establish a “positive correlation” between pre-k programs and the district’s k-2nd grades, reading and math proficiency by Grade 3, social/emotional learning, and strong student attendance.
Shared Responsibility and Accountability will expand professional learning opportunities that focus on building the capacity for instructional leadership for building and office administrators, and expand professional learning opportunities to increase student engagement. The development and implementation of an internal communication plan will promote shared responsibilities and accountability across the school department.
Globally Competent Citizens priorities focus on developing new work-based learning opportunities like internships or job shadowing, building relationships with community and industry partners, developing a pipeline between middle school programs and career and technical education programs, and dual language programs.
Systems Improvement goals focus on facilities work, data management systems, implementation of a communication and media relationship plan, and more. The next year will include continued development of an updated employee handbook, updates to the next district website, and more.
“I don’t want anyone to take this the wrong way, but I’m tired of seeing colorful PowerPoints that say a lot of good things – but that’s not necessarily some of the feedback that we’re getting,” committee member Jay Charbonneau said. “... At least dumb it down for me so I’m aware we’re making progress in the right direction.”
McWilliams said work sessions are planned for the fall to develop 2022-2023 priorities into “S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely) Goals” while maintaining equity across the district. A universal document will be created and by the end of the year, she said, school administrators will have recorded the district’s progress and will develop new target goals for 2023-2024.
