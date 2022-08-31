PAWTUCKET – Construction workers and teachers alike were racing the clock this week to prepare the new Winters Elementary School for the first day of the school year today.

Students and faculty are returning to Winters after attending school at the Pawtucket Annex since 2019 during demolition and construction. Last Friday, Aug. 26, members of the School Committee attended a site tour of the new building. They heard an update from Colliers International and Gilbane Building Company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.