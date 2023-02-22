PAWTUCKET – School officials and the district’s hired experts say they continue investigating how one internal heating coil at Winters Elementary School that wasn’t exposed to recent exterior frigid temperatures could freeze and burst while others did not.
The pipe broke sometime over the weekend leading up to Monday, Feb. 6, leading to extensive damage within the city’s brand new elementary school building. The resulting damage has been being addressed ever since, as students continue in virtual learning.
Officials said during a Feb. 14 School Committee meeting that the school was in much better shape than it was in a week earlier, with a likely reopening date next Monday, Feb. 27. Interim Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said they’re confident they can have a safe and warm school for students and staff right after vacation.
Damage was the worst on the first and second floors, with many classrooms impacted. Some needed items, including carpeting, aren’t available yet due to supply chain issues, which will lead to some temporary furnishings and work needing to be done this summer.
School board member Erin Dube expressed concern about extensive work being done in the summer when the district is relying on Winters as one of its air conditioned buildings to accommodate summer learning. Benedetti-Ramzi assured her that a large portion of the school will still be available as work happens.
Member Joanne Bonollo questioned again how a coil above an internal ceiling with no direct outside air fed to it could burst, and representatives from Gilbane Building Company and Colliers International said this was a very unique situation that they’re still investigating, with no indication that any element of the building systems malfunctioned.
Member Jay Charbonneau said he appreciates the information provided, but said school officials would love to have reassurances that another similar coil isn’t going to fail at some point. He asked if additional testing will be done or if everyone will just live on a hope.
The response was that the building’s designers will have to answer that question, and all required testing showed that the building passed inspection.
The speculation, according to officials, is that the coil failure happened sometime on late Saturday of the weekend in question.
Charbonneau asked why there isn’t some sort of system that alerts the district to such a drop in water pressure, and was told that the only such monitors would likely be for exterior HVAC systems rather than an internal recirculation system.
Dube asked if the plan is to commission all systems, and was told yes.
Bonollo asked why it is that the school still hasn’t been turned over to the district five months into the school year, and was told only that there was training that was scheduled to happen on multiple occasions that had to be rescheduled.
School officials said that while there have been significant challenges with Winters, they’re happy with the team assembled to address issues.
Benedetti-Ramzi said she was pleased to announce a partnership with the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club, where Winters students would get a chance for some in-person time with classmates and teachers. She said it was important to get this together time where they could be assured that everyone’s going to be OK.
