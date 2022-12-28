PAWTUCKET – Accreditation for Shea High School is hanging in the balance as the Pawtucket School Department seeks to release a portion of 2018 bond funding to jumpstart required repairs at the school.
During a Dec. 13 meeting, School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube said Shea had been placed under warning status by the state because of facility needs at the school.
While not an extensive list, Dube said, safety concerns include needed electrical repairs and maintenance to the HVAC system, roofing, windows, and elements of the auditorium. These were also noted as being in need of repair by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
The remediation of Shea High School must be materially complete by next October. Failure to meet the deadline may result in a loss of accreditation of Shea.
The school board sent a letter to the city and mayor’s office requesting access to a portion of a 2018 $224 million bond to start repairs right away, but as of Monday Dube said the request had yet to be granted. School and city officials are expected to meet Jan. 5 to discuss it further.
During a Dec. 13 discussion, committee members emphasized the need to access at least $20 million of funding from the 2018 bond, as well as urgency to ensure repairs can be completed before accreditation may be at risk. Dube said if the access to the bond money is granted they will be “able to immediately take up working on these items, and hopefully see a very fast turnaround of them.”
In an email to the school board before the Dec. 13 meeting, Mayor Donald Grebien wrote that he was not opposed to the funding strategy, but would like to “better understand” the projects they will be tackling, Dube said.
Members said they are “ready to act, put together bids, and schedule this work.” Some elements could be addressed during the current school year, but other “big ticket projects” would need to be completed over the summer when students are not occupying the building.
Full committee member and school facility subcommittee Chairperson Jay Charbonneau said the “easiest, cleanest approach would be for the city to give this body a not-to-exceed $20 million” approval from the $220 million bond to begin renovations at Shea and keep the accreditation.
“I think we’re playing with fire with this accreditation if we start to drag this timeline out some,” he said.
If the plan doesn’t come together, the district would have to complete a lengthy application process for new bond money by February.
Outgoing member Joseph Knight has expressed concern that the administration could “interfere with the school department’s operation” by withholding access to the money. Going through another application would require another bond vote by the city. He argued the district should have free access to the already approved bond, and did not want to delay ensuring the safety of staff and students by not addressing repairs right away.
After the construction of Baldwin this year, there would be a remaining $100 million from the 2018 bond. This same bond, Dube explained to The Breeze, was also the source for funding for the recent and future construction of Winters and Baldwin, as well as projects at Shea and Tolman.
While NEASC acknowledges the district was planning to construct a new unified high school, “it doesn’t change the fact that we have students in that high school now,” Dube said.
