WOONSOCKET – The state last week awarded more than $347,000 to several districts across the state to support students experiencing homelessness, including approximately $49,426 for Woonsocket schools.

Woonsocket school officials are reporting that the total number of families tracked as being homeless or in transitional housing is back up to pre-pandemic levels, following a period where the numbers were likely inaccurate and hard to track.

