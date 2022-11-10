WOONSOCKET – The state last week awarded more than $347,000 to several districts across the state to support students experiencing homelessness, including approximately $49,426 for Woonsocket schools.
Woonsocket school officials are reporting that the total number of families tracked as being homeless or in transitional housing is back up to pre-pandemic levels, following a period where the numbers were likely inaccurate and hard to track.
Gov. Dan McKee and RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced on Nov. 3 that more than $347,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth subgrants were granted to school districts of Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket. McKee said the state must work diligently to identify and support “the unique needs of our most vulnerable students throughout Rhode Island.”
“This funding will aid in our school districts’ critical efforts to improve education for all students and families,” McKee said in a release.
The subgrants, funded by a federal grant administered by the state, are renewable for up to three years. Each winning application had to demonstrate a well-developed project that facilitates the enrollment, attendance, and success of students experiencing homelessness. The projects had to show that they provide temporary, special, and supplementary services.
“Housing insecurity, school instability, and the experience of homelessness can negatively impact our students, and it is critical our state addresses these challenges and ensures our students do not fall through the cracks,” Chairperson of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Patti DiCenso said in the release. “The Elementary Council recognizes the toll the pandemic has had on historically underserved students, and we are grateful to our educators and communities working tirelessly to meet the needs of Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children.”
Speaking to The Breeze, Woonsocket Supt. Dr. Patrick McGee and Angela Holt, director of curriculum and development, said students in homeless families or families living in transient housing are tracked by the district. Often, these families may be living doubled up with another family in a shared apartment or house, while others are living in hotels, motels, or other transitional housing. Some families may be living outdoors in tents.
Total students reported in transient living is nearly consistent with years before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Holt, more than 120 families were reported as “homeless” during the 2019-2020 school year.
“The following year was COVID, which made tracking very difficult,” she noted.
The district only recorded 30 student families, but officials acknowledge the number was more than likely inaccurate. Families often notify the district of their housing status to arrange school transportation, and without a need for students to come into school during the COVID lockdown not as many families reported their housing status.
The 2021 to 2022 school year reported 80 families qualified as “homeless.” This year, the district is back up to tracking roughly 115 student families and they anticipate this increasing further as more data is collected throughout the year.
Woonsocket has been a recipient of this grant funding for more than a decade, McGee estimated. He and Holt said the money will pay to have another social worker and school educator in the district, support wrap-around services provided in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, help provide transportation to students, and more. McGee also said services will aim to provide emotional and social support, beyond academics, to address the traumatic impact that homelessness and high poverty living may have on students.
Infante-Green, in the release, said it is “our duty to prioritize equity and ensure access to fundamental educational resources.” This round of grants was initially awarded based on factors such as:
• The involvement of parents or guardians of students experiencing homelessness in the education of their children;
• The extent to which students experiencing homelessness will be integrated within their district’s regular education program;
• The extent to which services provided under this grant would be coordinated with other services available to students experiencing homelessness and their families;
• Coordination with other local and state agencies that serve students experiencing homelessness;
• And other measures indicative of a high-quality program, such as the extent to which the district will provide case management or related services to unaccompanied youth.
In addition to Woonsocket, school districts receiving awards include: $50,000 to Middletown; $53,145 to Newport; $49,788 to North Kingstown; $50,000 to Providence; $50,000 to Warwick; and $45,299 to West Warwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.