CUMBERLAND – Members of the Cumberland Zoning Board, serving as the Board of Review for the first time in a long time, have submitted their initial questions as they begin deliberations over whether the Planning Board acted properly in denying the proposed expansion of Blackstone Valley Prep High School.
The school serves students from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
At the March 9 meeting of the appeals board, Chairperson John McCoy said members could ask questions that night, but the expeditious way to “synthesize issues” will be to get memos on specific issues in advance of another meeting.
The board set that meeting to happen on April 26.
Scott Partington, attorney representing BVP, also said that memos on what’s being referred to in the “voluminous record” related to this matter will help.
Town attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said she was prepared to argue the town’s position at the March 9 meeting, but after a pre-conference hearing, she had no problem holding off and preparing briefs. She said all that she asks is that she have adequate time to respond to briefs from Partington and BVP.
Ultimately, Partington told the board, everything related to this matter essentially boils down to traffic concerns and what’s been said about traffic, or “the lack thereof,” in the school’s point of view, and preparing briefs will “save some wheel-spinning.”
After hearing some questions from the board, Morris Salvatore reminded them that it’s not the board’s responsibility to go through evidence and weigh whether the Planning Board made a good decision in denying the school expansion off Broad Street based on traffic concerns, but “it’s whether the Planning Board had evidence before it to make the decision that they made.”
The committee asked all great questions about how officials could have made the plan better, or should have considered it worse because they didn’t think of another alternative, it’s whether the board had the evidence before it.
McCoy had asked about BVP’s assertion in its appeal that the Planning Board had failed to cite the transportation element of the town’s comprehensive plan, saying he thought he’d read that element.
Member Mike McGrath asked about a proposed parking lot on Jones Street, and if most traffic that comes into the parking lot currently comes off Winter Street, what happens when the parking lot is moved further down and the same people can’t come down Winter Street anymore because they’ll be going into a one-way.
“How do you plan to correct that situation?” he asked.
McGrath also asked about why dismissal times at a nearby BVP school were never changed to relieve traffic, and Partington responded that this will be addressed in the record as one of certain conditions offered by the school.
Member Robert Chaput referenced a petition from business owners against the expansion, noting that BVP is claiming a “paucity of local businesses” opposed, and he was told that the total was eight.
Chaput also brought up a concern about whether parents will want to wait in a long line of cars as they pick up their students.
McCoy said he believes the BVP application stands on its own, and the board shouldn’t be considering who said what before.
“This was its own application, and I think that’s how we have to proceed,” he said.
Morris Salvatore said the Planning Board “did a good job of ignoring the chaos behind the application.”
“I’m not included in that, right?” asked Partington.
“I think we all are,” responded Morris Salvatore.
One resident spoke during the public comment portion of the March 9 meeting. Filipe Amaral, of 11 Valley St., said Cumberland has too many schools as it is and there’s no room for more. This application is essentially about two streets, he said, but “every side street is a cluster,” and traffic is brutal throughout town.
“There’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide,” he said, adding that he thinks it’s a mistake to add more students in area that’s already so crowded.
