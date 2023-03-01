NORTH PROVIDENCE – When Stefanie Blankenship worked at the North Providence Union Free Library as a college student in 2000, she said she and her colleagues were always experiencing strange happenings, from clocks flying off walls, to vacuums shutting off on their own, to workers being approached by a phantom tall man with dark hair.
When she came back as director 20 years later, she said the odd occurrences seemed far more frequent, including the elevator going up all on its own when the library is closed. Someone would come in and talk about learning how to cook, and a cookbook would fall off the shelf for no reason, really much more context than one might typically find in a haunted situation.
“Things have kind of happened throughout the years, mostly upstairs,” she said. “People joke around that it’s Sal.”
Former Mayor Sal Mancini had his funeral here, and a statue of him is still here, making him the automatic assumption as the person haunting the library on Mineral Spring Avenue, she said, but she knew what Mancini looked like from childhood, and comparing that image to what she remembers from her college work days, “whatever I was seeing didn’t look like Sal.”
Last Friday, the Travel Channel’s “Kindred Spirits” show aired an episode delving into the spirits that may or may not be present in the North Providence Library, culminating a months-long experience Blankenship describes as both surreal and a whole lot of fun all at once.
The show centers on the library’s history room, which is most often roped off to the public and has a collection of books curated by former North Providence High School English teacher and library trustee Herbert Hopkins, who died in 1979. The Herbert E. Hopkins Award for Excellence in English is given to deserving NPHS students each year.
In last Friday’s show, “Kindred Spirits” co-star Amy Bruni speaks with the apparent spirit of Hopkins and finds out more about what’s bothering him. What became clear early on, Blankenship said, is that Hopkins, who died before the library moved from its crowded George Street location, may not have appreciated how much credit Mancini got for the new location. When the statue of Mancini was recently moved into the history room at a trustee’s request upon the library reopening to the public, the suspicion is that Hopkins didn’t like it at all.
Blankenship said she did extensive research and found many letters between Hopkins and Mancini about the future library.
In the show, Bruni questions Hopkins, with the dead man’s words spoken through co-star Adam Berry, telling him that the staff at the library is well aware of his contributions there. He responds with words such as “sacrifice” and “legacy,” confirming that he wasn’t recognized as much as he’d hoped for, and he feels he’s been forgotten.
Filming happened last September for the Discovery Plus show, but library staff were sworn to secrecy at the time when they closed down to patrons. The show and its stars have Rhode Island roots, says Blankenship, and they were so happy to find this story. She said she responded to the show’s Facebook call seeking spirit-filled locations for season seven, and soon heard back from a producer that they loved the specifics.
During last Friday’s “Kindred Spirits” episode, Bruni and Berry, who got their start on “Ghost Hunters,” investigated the library, which they described as being “a haunted location that has been home to paranormal activity for decades.”
“Armed with the original spirit box, the ‘Frank Box,’ they attempt to communicate with the spirit of a former teacher and employee of the library, Herbert Hopkins, and receive shocking revelations,” states a tease for the show. “With Adam on the side of the spirit box translator, Amy dives deep and gets unexpected answers that leave her stunned.”
The show typically focuses on Bruni and Berry taking on emotional and terrifying cases in helping real families who are tormented by spirits of late relatives. They are entrusted with capturing evidence and bringing closure at each home.
Blankenship said she knew “Kindred Spirits” was the right show to approach because they take a respectful approach to history that truly tries to analyze what’s going on and sort out issues and make peace with whatever’s going on. She said she sees them as more “ghost psychologists” who are going to help everyone co-exist.
She recalls one particularly strange occurrence where she was in her office and heard a noise, only to find all the plastic cups on a tray near the water cooler standing up perfectly on the floor. There is no camera in the office, but Blankenship later watched video from a camera in the reference area that caught what happened at the water cooler, observing as a sleeve of cups came flying out and landed perfectly standing up on the floor. She then watches herself come out of her office in response to the noise. Blankenship said she’s tried to re-create the scenario, as they’ve done with other occurrences, and simply can’t. She said they’ve had to replace two clocks that have flown off the wall.
Things were a little wacky back when she worked here in college, said Blankenship, but “there’s a new layer” now.
She laughs as she recalls the process of moving Mancini’s bust into the history room and seeing the statue placed on the ground, saying she thought there might be an earthquake in North Providence that day.
With the show drawing so many conclusions about how Hopkins felt about everything, Blankenship said her goal is to add more pictures and memorabilia honoring the former trustee and bringing more equal representation, even as Mancini’s bust remains there.
‘They’re just going to have to learn to share the room, and we’re just going to have to make it more representative of Mr. Hopkins and his contributions,” she said.
One item might be a shadow box with the original desk key that belonged to Hopkins, she added.
She said staff might also be looking to do more to make the history in the room more accessible to residents, saying that might have been the lesson Hopkins was trying to convey. She encouraged anyone to stop in for a tour of the library.
Blankenship said she’ll be forever grateful to the show for being so respectful and doing such a good job. She said the crew was blown away by how organized and beautiful the library is, telling her this was one of their favorite cases.
Blankenship concluded by saying the library isn’t a place to be afraid of, despite the odd happenings here.
“It’s not your typical haunted place, it’s not frightening or scary,” she told The Breeze.
