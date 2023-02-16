CUMBERLAND – The Santos family of Cumberland knows how all-consuming the search for a kidney donation can be, with Victoria Santos spending the past year looking high and low for someone willing to give her mom and best friend a chance at a better life.
Grace Santos was in her early 20s when she became very ill and went into multi-system organ failure. She was intubated and in critical condition, but despite the odds, survived. But the good news came with a dark cloud, as she was in kidney failure and had to be on hemodialysis for the next eight years before receiving a cadaver kidney transplant.
That transplant extended her life, and for the next 15 years, said her daughter, she has taken care of the kidney very well, but the organ is now near the end of its lifespan. Grace, who has had a heart attack and multiple back surgeries, isn’t in the condition she once was to be able to handle going back on dialysis treatments for the rest of her life, as she will soon need to do for survival, so they’re still holding out hope of finding a living donor.
The wait for a cadaver kidney donation is up to a decade, says Victoria, and would not give her mom the same prospects as a living donation. She has spent much of the last year posting “Hope for Grace” fliers in coffee shops and other businesses across the state.
“It’s a race against time, and I am hopeful there is someone out there who is a match,” she said.
Dialysis can only do a fraction of what healthy functioning kidneys can do, said Victoria, and she remembers watching, from as early as age 2, as her mom endured long treatment sessions that took a toll on her body and mind.
“The miracle of my mom’s first transplant gave me the chance to share many milestones with her,” she said. “There were many times in my childhood when I thought I wouldn’t have the opportunity to have these moments with her that I will cherish forever.”
If you would consider being tested and possibly becoming a living kidney donor to Grace Santos, call Rhode Island Hospital Transplant Donor Coordinator Sarah Gibb at 401-444-3091 or email sgibb@lifespan.org.
