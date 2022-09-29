BeWitched
Buy Now

LINCOLN – “Come little children I’ll take thee away, into a land of enchantment,” croons Sarah Sanderson in the original “Hocus Pocus” film.

Lincoln’s Chase Farm park will transform into the land of enchantment for a one-day Hocus Pocus-inspired fall festival on Oct. 1, where witches promise to run “amok, amok, amok!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.