PAWTUCKET – The Community Players, currently celebrating their 100th season, will present the world premiere of "A Tree Falls in Brookline," by local Rhode Island award-winning playwright David Christner, from Feb, 18 – 27, at Jenks Auditorium, Division Street.
Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. On opening night, Feb. 18, audience members will be entered into a raffle for a special prize.
Tickets are $18 for adults; $12 for students with a valid ID, and are available at www.thecommunityplayers.net or reserve at 401-726-6860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.