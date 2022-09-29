Dave Pettigrew will perform at Christ Community Church of Blackstone Sunday Sep 29, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLACKSTONE – Christ Community Church of Blackstone, 31 Church St., will host singer/songwriter and contemporary Christian music artist Dave Pettigrew on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.Pettigrew and is band have opened for and toured with Mercy Me, For King and Country, Jeremy Camp, Big Daddy Weave and more.The event is family-friendly. Food and beverages will be available at no charge. Entrance fee is a good-will offering.For more information, call John F. Pellizzari at 401-767-0800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dave Pettigrew Christ Community Church Of Blackstone Sunday Show Songwriter Entrance Fee Offering Beverage Singer × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Major drug bust shakes Monastery Heights UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Latest News Scituate residents talk future of Clayville Schoolhouse Picozzi removed from committee after alleged slur Residents petition against manufacturing building as consideration postponed Residents turn out to support Baldelli-Hunt; hearing pushed back a week Menard remembered as a tough and caring leader Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Scituate residents talk future of Clayville Schoolhouse Picozzi removed from committee after alleged slur Residents petition against manufacturing building as consideration postponed Residents turn out to support Baldelli-Hunt; hearing pushed back a week Menard remembered as a tough and caring leader Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured 1 Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus Annual Yard Sale 6 hrs ago
