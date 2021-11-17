PAWTUCKET – The 2021 Foundry Artists Holiday Show and Sale will be held at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-6-p.m.; Friday, Dec. 10, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The event will feature more than 65 local artists. A silent auction benefiting The Outsider Collective will run the firs weekend of the show. Admission and parking are free. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the R.I. Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.