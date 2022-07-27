PAWTUCKET – The parking lot at the Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., is regularly jammed, and that’s a good problem to have, say the owners of one of its cornerstone occupants, the Mixed Magic Theatre.

The theater at the front of the complex, say the husband and wife ownership team of Bernadet and Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, is seeing its own spaces transformed, including a new open gallery space with planned cafe, rehabbed outdoor amphitheater, and reimagined front lobby.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.