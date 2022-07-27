PAWTUCKET – The parking lot at the Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., is regularly jammed, and that’s a good problem to have, say the owners of one of its cornerstone occupants, the Mixed Magic Theatre.
The theater at the front of the complex, say the husband and wife ownership team of Bernadet and Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, is seeing its own spaces transformed, including a new open gallery space with planned cafe, rehabbed outdoor amphitheater, and reimagined front lobby.
They said they’ve been so grateful to have the support of the city of Pawtucket, mill owner Jon Savage, the patrons who have been so faithful in attending performances over the years, and the other tenants in the building, including the arts, entertainment, and food and drink-based businesses that are driving traffic to the Lorraine Mills.
Now after more than two decades of performances, Mixed Magic is into its third generation of performers, said Bernadet, with children and grandchildren of originals taking the stage, but the goal is for so much more.
“We know we can produce shows, we’ve been doing it for 22 years, the question now is whether we can build an institution that will survive,” said Ricardo.
On Aug. 11, the new gallery space, where fixed seating has been removed and the floors have been redone, will host “Annye Raye Pitts: Witness,” a collaborative installation by award-winning photographer Mary Beth Meehan, who is coming on board as an artist in residence here, and Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, son of the Pitts-Wileys, who is known as a gifted photographer and writer.
The Pitts-Wileys said they are thrilled to curate the show on the migration of Blacks and the history of the African-American experience through the eyes of Bernadet’s mother and Jonathan’s grandmother. Annye Raye Pitts was a flamboyant woman who wasn’t worried about fashion trends, loved music as a gospel singer, and thought it was important for young people to know things, said Bernadet.
Black people had to claim their own identities and personalities, and this show captures all of that through items such as her handwritten letters, hats and clothes. Through everything, said Ricardo, one still has to bring some good into the world, and this show examines, among other themes, how good it is to be alive even through hardship.
“Witness” shows life through the eyes of Pitts, a community activist, educator and singer, who in 1959 left her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama to seek freedom and opportunity for herself and her children in Rhode Island, according to reports on the gallery. At the time of her death, her archive included more than a thousand newspaper articles, books, recordings, photos, letters, and writings revealing her thoughts. There were also more than 100 church hats, along with dress shoes, purses, and suits that she wore.
The “Witness” exhibit is a very personal experience, said Ricardo, and like the upcoming “Moby Dick” performance or the favorite “Greatness of Gospel” concert with Kim Pitts-Wiley at the end of August, audiences have very visceral experiences to them that can’t be replicated in the retelling.
He referenced a Patriots game he went to many years ago where Randy Moss caught an extraordinary pass from Tom Brady, one where he went away from it feeling like he got everything he deserved and more. Theater is the same in both its physical and spiritual connection, he said, with ordinary people doing extraordinary things and the audiences knowing that they had to be there to experience what it was actually like.
As with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the “Greatness of Gospel” concert by the Mixed Magic Theatre Exult Choir later this summer will see every person doing their job to create something beautiful together, said Ricardo, helping to make sure that traditional gospel music, which is the foundation of just about every major music genre in this country, is not lost.
The Pitts-Wileys say they’re so excited to be bringing back “Moby Dick; Then and Now,” running Aug. 5-14. Herman Melville’s great American novel is adapted for the stage by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley with Rudy Cabrera, and the Pitts-Wileys said it’s quite satisfying to be bringing back a performance that made such a splash back in 2007, including a four-day symposium and a tour around the globe.
Cabrera was an 18-year-old actor in the original performance, and is now a veteran who is helping Pitts-Wiley bring together younger members of the cast. One company plays both crews this time around, allowing the show to move along with a bit more pace.
The reimagining of the classic book has the White Thing, the drug business instead of a whale, representing the essence of power and danger and forcing viewers to deal with our own moral compass, calling into question the nature of man’s humanity.
The essence of the White Thing is that it’s not just drugs but an economy, making the case for life with the idea that so much of the world’s economy would crash without it. There are a lot of players in this culture, including the people who are considered disposable. The performance also a cautionary tale about people following bad leaders into the abyss.
“‘Moby Dick’ is telling that same story in a different way,” said Ricardo.
He said he’s as excited about the crew that will put on this show as he’s been about any ever, saying they’re smart, talented, and invested in doing the work. Mixed Magic is committed to expanding the talent pool for Black and Brown talent in the state, he said, at a time when the arts have been beaten up and so badly in the minority community over the last 30 years.
“We’re having to rebuild the industry after 35 to 40 years of neglect,” he said.
Back in the day, many of the local high schools, such as Hope, Central, Mount Pleasant, and Central Falls High, were putting so many people into the business, and the goal now is to find a new generation, he said.
Mixed Magic’s 560 Sizzling Summer Concert Series kicked off on July 17 with pianist Daniel Hill in the newly renovated amphitheater, which had seen its plywood decking rot out over five years and now has a composite surface. They worked with Amos Carpentry and Maintenance Training, where students were learning the process of making a deck.
Mixed Magic will again be participating in the Pawtucket Arts Festival, opening for the Rhode Island Philharmonic and hosting hip-hop artist and filmmaker Shiesty L.
One recent highlight at the theater, said Bernadet, was a showcase of “amazing” fiber artist Veronica Mays and her portrait quilt works. Numerous pieces were purchased by patrons after a June display in the newly remodeled lobby and art gallery.
For more on Mixed Magic Theatre, visit www.mmtri.org.
