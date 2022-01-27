Like so many other performers, Jenna Rubaii says she’s excited to be back on stage. She’s playing Mary Magdalene in the touring company of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday.
“I really like coming back into this,” she said in our recent phone interview from her hotel in Indianapolis. “You want to celebrate it because everything has felt so fragile these past few years. You’re so grateful for your job.”
“Jesus Christ Superstar” is an Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, which started out as a concept album in 1970, turning into the rock opera that so many remember from 1970. Rubaii refers to it as the Brown Album. When it was released, the double record set was in a simple brown album box, bearing only the album’s name and two angels facing one another in prayer.
“The foundation for this production is the Brown Album that everyone knows and loves,” says Rubaii.
The success of that album led to a film and the stage musical, which has been going strong ever since. “Jesus Christ Superstar” focuses on the last week in the life of Jesus, from his entry into Jerusalem through his crucifixion.
“This is a fresh take on a 50-year-strong iconic show,” says Rubaii. “It’s more like a rock concert and a dance concert and a passion play and a light show.”
As Mary Magdalene, Rubaii sings one of the show’s best-known numbers, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”
“We talked a lot about that song,” says Rubaii. “It’s not so much a love song. It’s really about discovering what this feeling of deep devotion is. Mary is the first Christian, and the song is about the inner love that her faith is really tied to. It’s a really interesting take and offers me a lot more freedom to explore it in the show every night.”
Rubaii started in performing life at the age of 6.
“I had the unique experience to be part of a song-and-dance group in Tampa,” she said. “We performed 30 shows a year, and I was in it for 12 years. It wasn’t theatrical. It was more a mix between ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ and ‘Glee.’”
Her high school drama teacher sparked her interest in the stage, and when it was time to select a college, she decided to follow the musical theater route, attending the University of Miami.
“Right out of college, I booked ‘American Idiot,’” the musical based on the music of Green Day. “Right out of the gate, it was a great experience.”
When the tour ended, she moved to New York.
“There were a lot of in-betweens of not working. I would get small gigs here and there, and then I booked my first Broadway show, ‘Groundhog Day.’”
Booking “Superstar” was an interesting experience for Rubaii.
“The show’s producer came to me. I’ve known him since ‘American Idiot.’ He said he was producing ‘Superstar,’ and he wanted me as Mary,” she said. “You never believe anything until it happens. Then they did it in Chicago, and I didn’t even get to audition.”
After the run in Chicago, Rubaii was asked to audition.
“I had six or seven callbacks, and then they said, ‘Sorry, we’re not going any further with you.’ I was starting another show anyway, so I never really thought about it.”
Months later, they reached out to her and said they still hadn’t found a Mary and asked if she was still interested.
“This was a month before the show was supposed to go out on tour. I said, OK, I guess.”
Her audition tapes were sent to Andrew Lloyd Webber and his team for approval, and she got the job.
“It’s one of those experiences in our profession. You never know,” she said.
Touring hasn’t been easy in the time of COVID. “COVID definitely got in the way,” said Rubaii. In Toronto, the show was shut down. We ended up having a lot of people with COVID. A lot of our people were stuck in Canada.”
Rubaii has high praise for the understudies and swing performers in the show. They are the back-ups in case a performer has to step away from the show due to illness.
“They hired extra swings for this show. The swings and the understudies try so hard not to get sick, so they don’t go out in public, don’t go to bars when we’re on the road,” said Rubaii. They have the responsibility to be sure the show can go on. There’s a lot of gratitude within our community. We’re really relying on each other to make the impossible happen.”
As much as they all love performing, Rubaii says, “It’s really hard. This is a massive exercise in physical, emotional, mental stability. It’s a victory every day to make this happen.”
“Jesus Christ Superstar” runs at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, Jan. 30. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
