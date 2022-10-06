WOONSOCKET – There will be a variety of entertainment on the Kidsfest stage at Autumnfest this year. From bands to magicians to dancing, there will be something for all the children.
Matt Lamoureux, Kidsfest entertainment coordinator said, “Alongside returning favorites such as Illusionist David Garrity and Saturday Night anchor Dennis the Magician with his new full production stage show, I am ecstatic to welcome newcomers teen hard rock band Rhody for their first double header solo appearance at Autumnfest, both on Sunday and closing out the stage on Monday. Also, Captain Jack Sparrow is returning and some iconic superhero battles anchoring Sunday Night. New this year is the Kidsfest Interact Tent, which will feature up close and participatory experiences by local reptile expert Ray Ward of Bwana Iguana, Storytime with Rapunzel, and a surprise interactive show sure to entertain both kids and kids at heart.”
Saturday, Oct. 8
Kidsfest Stage
11 a.m.-noon: Illusionist David Garrity
1-2:30 p.m.: School of Rock from Attleboro, Mass.
3-4 p.m.: Illusionist David Garrity
4:15-5:15 p.m.: Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Adventure
6-7 p.m.: Dennis the Magician
Kidsfest Interact Tent
12:30-1 p.m.: Bwana Iguana Reptile Adventure
2:30-3 p.m.: Storytime, Songs & More with Rapunzel
