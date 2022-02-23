In March 2005 we entered Nick’s play-turned-movie "They Walk Among Us" in the Black Point Film Festival in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. It was a very gutsy move on our part. We had never done anything like this before, and we were really anxious to see how the film would do.
We hadn’t done this before, but Christian de Rezendes had. Christian was the production wizard behind "They Walk Among Us." He had lots of experience in the independent film world, and he was the man behind "Getting Out of Providence" and many other independent film projects. Actually it was Christian who decided we should enter the competition.
Christian has always had faith in Nick’s play. His devotion and hard work, along with the direction by Nick’s brother Chris, made the film what it was: moving, inspirational and uplifting. Still, when we looked at all the other entries there would be, we could do little more than pray and keep our fingers crossed.
At the same time that year, Chris was directing "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat" for the Encore Repertory Company at the Stadium Theatre. Joseph is a very ambitious undertaking for any director. But for Chris it became an epic. The impressive feature of Chris’s productions is his reputation for going full-out. Chris has never been interested in just doing a show. He wants to give his audiences a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience
On opening weekend the combination of the Joseph play and word that Chris was the director resulted in a near sell-out crowd. On Saturday night there was real excitement in the theater. The cast, some 30 actors strong, was ready, and so was the audience. This was going to be a very special night!
The first act went off without a hitch, and the applause as the curtain came down was thunderous. Chris was feeling great. Everything was going just as he had planned, and even the set looked super. The sound was solid, and he was getting all kinds of compliments during intermission. Yep, Chris was very pleased. Then the lights went out. And I mean the lights went out. Total darkness except for the emergency lights.
Nobody knew what was happening. The theater management called the utility company, and they said there were no blackouts in the central Woonsocket area. They offered to send a truck, but that would take a good hour. If the electricity was off, then continuing with the play was out of the question, so the theater management had to make a decision. It looked like this night was on its way to being perfect, alright: a perfect disaster.
While the Stadium bigwigs were huddling, Chris was pacing. He kept looking at his watch. The lights went out at 8:30, and Chris had a feeling that if they just waited until 8:41, the lights would come back on. He said nothing, just kept checking his watch. The president of the Stadium Theatre, Chris Bouley, made his way to the stage and tried to get everyone’s attention. He began to explain that the show would have to be canceled.
While the man spoke, Chris’s eyes were glued to his watch. He could hear the audience moan at the prospect of having to end this night. As the crowd complained to one another, Chris quietly prayed as the second hand on his watch swept its way past the nine and up to the 12. Chris began to smile; he just knew what was about to happen. Sure enough, when the second hand was straight up, marking 8:41, every light in the theater came back on! Pretty good, huh? Well, as they say in those television commercials: “Wait, there’s more!”
Just two days later we got the news we had been waiting for. The Black Point Film Festival had announced winners. On that Saturday night, the same night and at the same time the lights went out in the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket, the Black Point Film Festival in Wisconsin began screening "They Walk Among Us." Then the official there announced that Nicholas O’Neill had won the “Best Screenplay Award.” I guess Nick just wanted to let his brother know that he wasn’t the only one having a good night!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.