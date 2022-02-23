Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.