PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Perrigo Company is issuing a recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula that were manufactured at the company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility from January 02, 2023 to January 18, 2023. This product is being recalled due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age, or infants with weakened immune systems, fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur, the press release states.

