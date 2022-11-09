NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has announced that it will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.

According to a news release, receiving the matching grant will help the Food Bank keep its warehouse stocked for member agencies like the Tri-County Food Pantry on Emanuel Street, the Allendale Baptist Church on Woonasquatucket Avenue and the Embassy of Christ Church Food Pantry on Woonasquatucket Avenue.

