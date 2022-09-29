PROVIDENCE – the Rain Harvest Arts Festival, a community celebration of water, science and art, will be held at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join a celebration of water, science, and art at the 3rd annual Rain Harvest Arts Festival hosted by the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center, city of Providence Parks Department, and Rogers Williams Park Conservancy. This free community event in Roger Williams Park celebrates the city of Providence Parks Department’s investment in over 40 projects to clean polluted stormwater runoff before it enters the ponds in the park. Their efforts to improve water quality in Providence have inspired the festival, which will highlight the importance of clean water in our communities and the impact it has on our lives, say the organizers.
Performances by the ERB (Extraordinary Rendition Band) of Providence, the Providence Drum Troupe, artist and educator Vatic Astahili Tayari Kuumba, and spoken word poet Sussy Santana will entertain audiences throughout the festival.
Environmental scientists, educators, and stormwater experts will share their knowledge and encourage public participation with tours of stormwater projects, hands-on workshops, demonstrations, water experiments, bird walks, and more.
Food Trucks will be available near the Boat House for dining convenience in the park.
