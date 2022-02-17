WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will hold auditions for "Seussical: The Musical" on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
Callbacks/ dance callbacks are scheduled for Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m.
Please email Chris O'Neill at rhodeislandstageensemble@gmail.com if you are unable to make the audition times. Special arrangements can be made. Visit www.ristage.org for a complete character breakdown and to fill out an audition form in advance.
