PAWTUCKET – The Community Players, Rhode Island’s oldest community theater, is celebrating its 100th anniversary season with a host of shows from Nov. 19, 2021 to July 17, 2022. The shows are "Love Letters," "A Tree Falls in Brookline," "Mamma Mia!," and "Play On!." Performances will be held at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St.
To kick off the start of the anniversary season, A.R. Gurney’s "Love Letters" will be performed by three different casts over the course of its weekend production Nov. 19-21.
On Nov. 19, the show will feature comedian Frank O’Donnell, television personality Kelly Bates Riley, and will be directed by Patrick Hawkridge. The following day's show will feature Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain, directed by Marcia Zammarelli, longtime members of the local theater scene.
The concluding performance will feature Community Players past president Claire Beauregard, directed by Lynne Collinson. The last performance will also include a special guest artist.
"A Tree Falls in Brookline" will be performed Feb. 18-27, "Mamma Mia!" will be staged April 1-10, and "Play On!" runs July 8-17.
All performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The Community Players stated that anyone entering the building will be required to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 with a minimum of 14 days since the final dose. Those attending will also need to show an ID when entering and will be required to wear a mask for the entirety of their time in the building.
Memberships for the entire 2021-22 season are available for purchase, as well as individual show tickets. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students with ID for non-musical performances. For musical performances, tickets are $23 for adults and $18 for students.
Memberships and individual tickets for the performances can be purchased online at www.thecommunityplayers.org. Individual tickets may be reserved by calling 401-726-6860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.