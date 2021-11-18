WOONSOCKET – Top of the World will present The Carpenters Tribute Christmas Show at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.
Top Of The World is fronted by singer Debbie Taylor who is backed by a seven-piece band consisting multi-instrumentalists and at times use three keyboards to recreate the complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter.
Admission is $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
The show is made possible in part by the sponsorship of Pepin Lumber, and Vose True Value Hardware.
