PROVIDENCE – I spoke with Joe Wilson after Trinity Rep’s first preview of this year’s “A Christmas Carol.”
“It went really well,” said Wilson, who’s at the helm of this production. “The cast is terrific, and this is a very beautiful show. And the audience is happy to be back. They greeted us with great generosity, enthusiasm.”
Wilson, a veteran of Trinity’s repertory company, has worked to make this year’s “Carol” reflective of the current state of our world. “We reflect the elephant that’s in the room. We have a tendency to talk about the pandemic in a rear-view mirror, something that’s passed. This production is in conversation with where we are now.”
This is Wilson’s first time directing “Carol,” but he’s performed in it seven times, including as Ebenezer Scrooge. “I know what it’s like to be inside Scrooge, inside the show.”
Wilson has high praise for Timothy Crowe, who’s playing Scrooge this year. “He’s breath-taking in this part. It’s an honor to help guide and support him.”
Wilson’s aim is to examine the reasons Scrooge is so awful. “I hope through letting the actors build backstories, we can get to that place.” For Scrooge, Wilson believes it’s about “what we give up to achieve a thing. Sell our souls to the devil, so to speak.”
This is the company’s first live production in 18 months. They did do a virtual version of “A Christmas Carol” last year, as the show has become something of a Rhode Island staple. “We’re very excited to come back to Trinity as we become more equitable, more diverse, presenting the best art we can. Of, by and for the community. Everyone’s on board.”
The cast features a “wide range” of actors, says Wilson. From veterans and company members, to “folks having their first experience with us. Everyone’s learning from each other. It couldn’t be a more joyful [rehearsal] room.”
As it gets back up to speed, Trinity has been hiring people. “We hired over 60 people at one point. That’s 60 percent of our work force.” While the stage was dark, Trinity still had at least one associate in each of the theater’s departments.
Wilson calls this an all hands on deck production. "There’s something special about this show for all of us. This is our 45th production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
Wilson says it’s “really wonderful to see everyone come together. A mix of so many new people with a lot of us old dogs. We all recognize it’s a formula we’re whipping together.’ And that, says Wilson, is “what drives my love of this production. It brings together all the best of what we do. This is a building-wide effort.”
The show, says Wilson, is in the costume changes backstage. “It’s unrelenting.”
Wilson says this “Carol” is the biggest thing they’ve ever done. “Dickens wrote an inherently political tale about industrialization, treatment of the poor and the random pursuit of self-interest. He tried to allow us not to pretend that everything’s normal.”
This production is “a conversation with where we are now. Dickens meets the 21st century. We have all the normal trappings, but we’re intentionally reflecting where we are now.
Trinity Rep presents its holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” through Jan. 2 in downtown Providence. For tickets and information, call the box office at 401-351-4242 or visit www.trinityrep.org.
