WARWICK – The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present “Classical Autumn” on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Masonic Lodge, 2115 Broad St., Cranston; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingston.
Tickets for WSO performances are always available at the door, but also can be purchased online at www.wsori.org/performances . Tickets are $15 general admission; $12 for seniors and students with valid ID; free for children 12 and under.
