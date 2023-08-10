Aug. 9-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 18. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Ranger Walkabout – Of Farms and Factories: Waters Farm, 53 Waters Road, Sutton, Mass., 6:30 p.m. Tour a historic farm and homestead. This walkabout will consider the important role that local farmers have played in the evolution of industry in New England. This program is presented with the team at Waters Farm Preservation Inc.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents Cee Cee and the Riders from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring the Blackstone Valley Bluegrass Band, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s performer is the Jesse Liam Band.
Bingo – held every Thursday at 6 p.m., at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield. Doors open at 4 p.m.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is Northeast Groove.
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10-12
“The Wayward Ship: A Daughters with Daggers Story – presented by Homebrewed Theatre Company at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, 1411 County St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
Friday, Aug. 11
Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club. www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is The Agents.
Rhode Island Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society – 20th Anniversary Celebration at Cape Verdean Social Club, 329 Grosvenor Ave., East Providence, 8 p.m. — midnight. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $15 in advance at www.bluespreservationsociety or call 401-461-0012.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Food Trucks and Concert – at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – 6 p.m. at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring the Live Music Band.
Naturally 7 – will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Sqare, Woonsocket, on at 8 p.m. Tickets: $29, $34, $39. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Every Saturday at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Riverfront Concert Series – at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot. This week’s band is Sarah Beth & the Boys.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s – will present a chamber music concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, at 3 p.m. The program includes works by Brahms, Ewazen and Bolling. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Visit www.cobsj.org.
WWII Commemorative Event – Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park and ValleyCAST will present a free, informative and interactive afternoon of history at the Whitin Mill, 30-70 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., at 3 p.m.
Music at the Farm – presents a concert with Artist in Residence soprano Emma Robertson, with Chris Carson on piano, at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag, at 2 p.m. They will perform Schubert’s “Shepherd on the Rock,” Rossini’s “La regata veneziana,” Bernstein’s “Simple Song” and “I Hate Music,” Copland’s “12 Poems of Emily Dickinson,” and two Mozart arias, “Ach ich fuhl’s” from the “Magic Flute” and “Deh vieni” from “The Marriage of Figaro.” The concerts are at Grace Note Farm 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Rd. Pascoag, RI. Tickets are $30; children $15. Call 401-567-0354 for a reservation.
Lippitt House Museum’s Sunday Concerts in the Garden – at Lippitt House Museum, 199 Hope St., Providence, 4 p.m. The concert will feature singer Alexus Lee. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Visit LippittHouse.org to buy tickets: $8 in advance, $10 day of show. Free for guests 12 and under. Free for EBT cardholders. Follow Lippitt House Museum on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours – the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance to glimpse the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Al Carter, Nashville Boys, will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road.
Music in the Garden – presents Soul Circle in the open air 1938 Colonial Revival-style garden behind the historic John Carter House, 21 Meeting St., Providence. The group performs classic soul, R&B, gospel and contemporary pop hits. Garden gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring a lawn chair, beach chair, or blanket. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/yjt7uara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.