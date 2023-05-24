Leo Durant, 5, found the best way to eat a cheeseburger was in small-bite-sized pieces as he enjoyed a meal in the school cafeteria during the Block Party held at the Henry J. Winters Elementary School, in Pawtucket, last Thursday, May 18. Block Party at the Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket on Thursday evening attracted parents and students from the nearby neighborhood.
PAWTUCKET – Winters Elementary School hosted a second annual block party, but the first in their new school, on May 18 to bring students and their families together as the end of year approaches.
The first event last year was held while the school was temporarily housed at the Pawtucket Annex, and school families later had to deal with multiple closures due to failed heating coils after the new facility on Broadway opened for the 2022-2023 school year.
The block party, with everyone finally able to just enjoy their school, included a variety of outdoor activities such as obstacle courses, a playground, ring toss, and plenty of music to dance to. Dinner from Aramark was also served as a “cook-in,” where parents and students got to enjoy a meal.
Boys Town was also on site to provide resources to parents along with Empowerment Factory, which partners with Winters to provide skills for youth to lead happier, healthier, and more empowered lives.
This year, 150 students from Baldwin Elementary who got redistricted to Winters were able to enjoy the festivities for the first time.
“The kids got to hang out with friends and parents, and got to socialize, by inviting them to a non-academic setting,” said Jennifer Surmeian, community school resource coordinator at Winters.
Palagis Brothers ice cream was also invited to help the school raise funds.
“When families purchased treats, Winters received a portion of the sales from Palagis,” Surmeian said.
The culminating event of the block party was a performance of a song from “The Jungle Book.” Students sang a song called “Starts With a Dream” to end the block party as a preview before performing the musical. The students are invited to the Providence Performing Arts Center to sing “Starts With a Dream” and another song called “The Jungle Prologue” on June 5.
On June 9, they will hold their annual Field Day at Slater Park. Students will rotate through stations, and Aramark will provide a cookout lunch. Parent volunteers are welcome to attend and help out at the stations.
Winters will also be holding a pre-kindergarten celebration for students moving up to kindergarten on June 14, a 5th-grade celebration for students moving on to middle school on June 15, and a celebration for students completing kindergarten on June 16.
