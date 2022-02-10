WOONSOCKET – Not many 10-year-olds get to hear their own song played in the cafeteria at lunchtime, but that was the position Savannah Hayleigh Williams found herself in a few weeks ago.
“It went really well because, like, a lot of people liked it. My best friend knew the whole song before it even started,” Williams told The Breeze. Her song “Trust in you” is available on all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and iHeart Radio, with a music video available on YouTube. She also has a popular TikTok account.
Among other Woonsocket community events, Williams performs most often at her church, VIDA Church at 120 Prospect St. That’s where she met John Eric Laverne, a music producer who recognized her talent. Laverne connected her with a songwriter, took Williams to a recording studio in Worcester, Mass., and produced her music video as well.
Williams said it was “really cool” to go to Worcester. She was surprised at how big the roads were, and how many buildings there were compared to Woonsocket.
She said the experience of being in a recording booth was also great.
In parts of the video, viewers can see Williams laughing a bit. She said she was laughing because her brother Jonathan, 14, who had been following behind the camera, tripped and stumbled in her line of sight while filming.
Williams has an inclination toward charitable ministry. Her father shared about the fundraising she did last year, where she raised $1,600 by herself in the five weeks surrounding her 10th birthday.
She donated the money to Bread of Life Community Meals, a ministry through VIDA Church. Feeding ministries have been special to Williams, her father said, ever since she was 5 and 6 years old.
“We would be standing outside, giving anyone who wanted one a sandwich, and she would go up and hug people. After a while people even started to ask for her,” Mike Williams said. Along with his wife, Jessica Williams, the family has been involved with feeding ministries since Savannah was a toddler.
For Savannah, singing is as natural as talking. She said she learned to do both around the same time, starting to carry a note when she was 3 or 4
“Very off tune,” he father added with a laugh, “so we put her somewhere to help her learn how to sing.”
At age 5, Savannah began the process of starting professional vocal coaching, switching schools until she landed with her current instructor. She is currently receiving piano and guitar lessons in addition to her vocal instruction.
Choosing between instruments – voice box not included – Williams says she prefers the guitar, because “it’s easier to remember the chords.”
Mike Williams, smiling and shaking his head, said, “We have no idea where she gets it.”
Now a 5th-grader at Harris Elementary School in Woonsocket, Williams said she wanted to thank two of her teachers.
“Ms. Pires, her full name is Elizabeth Pires, and Mrs. Burns. Mrs. Esther Burns,” she said. “When I was singing they would cheer me on and encourage me to do it.” Burns taught Williams last year when she was a 4th-grader and Pires is her current teacher.
The father and daughter also sang the praises of everyone at VIDA Church for allowing her to sing in the church space, which they said has strong acoustics and a welcoming energy.
Williams has two more singles on the horizon, one Christian song and one in the country Christian genre. During her February vacation from school, she’s participating in a Stadium Theatre youth acting program where she hopes to get some experience on the stage.
“She has some twang, we have no idea where that comes from, either,” her father said. “I’m just really happy for her. She has no problem singing in front of people. I get nervous talking to more than five people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.