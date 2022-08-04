BLACKSTONE, Mass. – After more than 45 years of service with the town, Blackstone Fire Chief Michael T. Sweeney has retired from his position.
Sweeney was honored at a July 19 Board of Selectmen meeting marking his 47 years of dedication and commitment to the town. He first joined the force in 1975, and has held the title of chief since the early 1990s. In 2019, the state of Massachusetts signed special legislation to allow Sweeney to work past the mandatory retirement age of 65. With applause from those in attendance, Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ryan Chamberland presented Sweeney with a plaque thanking the outgoing chief for his service.
Sweeney said his father was an original founding member of Station 3 in Blackstone. Growing up hanging around the fire station, he said he was drawn to taking up the family legacy in the service.
“And I think that’s the way the true, old-school firefighters come up, through the families,” Sweeney said. “Those are when you see the real people that really love the town of Blackstone, and really love firefighting, when they come up through the ranks like that and they take over for their father.”
He was officially sworn into the department just after his own father left the force in October of 1975. One of his first calls assisting the department, he recalled, was a brush fire off Federal Street.
“There was a 100-foot roll of forestry line, and I was just a little whipper-snapper, about 15 or 16,” he said.
John Greene, the chief at the time, told Sweeney that if he could roll the hose in one shot he’d place him on the Fire Department.
“That started my career with the Blackstone Fire Department, and it’s been a heck of a ride,” Sweeney said.
In his time with the town, the outgoing chief has worked with nine different town administrators. He is also the last remaining member of the department who was appointed by Greene.
After Sweeney’s last shift with the department on July 22, fire crews gave the chief a ride home escorted by local police.
In the wake of this retirement, Board of Selectmen members said Blackstone has entered an agreement for shared services with the town of Mendon and their Fire Chief William Kessler. This agreement will last through June 2023. Meber Robert Kluchevitz said this shared fire chief agreement will save money for both communities.
