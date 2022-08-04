BLACKSTONE, Mass. – After more than 45 years of service with the town, Blackstone Fire Chief Michael T. Sweeney has retired from his position.

Sweeney was honored at a July 19 Board of Selectmen meeting marking his 47 years of dedication and commitment to the town. He first joined the force in 1975, and has held the title of chief since the early 1990s. In 2019, the state of Massachusetts signed special legislation to allow Sweeney to work past the mandatory retirement age of 65. With applause from those in attendance, Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ryan Chamberland presented Sweeney with a plaque thanking the outgoing chief for his service.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.