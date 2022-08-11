NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Beauté’s home was damaged by a fire Aug. 7. No one was injured.
Beauté is a Democratic primary candidate for Secretary of State in Rhode Island.
A press release stated that Beauté had walked in the kick-off parade for the annual Dominican Festival in Providence earlier that day, and while driving home with her 4-year-old daughter, Beauté received a call at 11:39 p.m. from Vivint Security to alert her that her home was on fire.
North Smithfield firefighters and investigators were on the scene when Beauté arrived at her residence. Firefighters put out the kitchen fire on the first floor within minutes, limiting damage to other areas of the house. The house is uninhabitable for at least three weeks, per the North Smithfield Fire Department.
Beauté complimented the North Smithfield firefighters for their quick action and painstaking work to minimize damage to the house. “Public servants in Rhode Island are taken for granted so often, but this was a first-hand demonstration of how important our First Responders are,” she said.
According to the press release, Beauté planned on hosting a birthday party for her daughter before the fire. The party was moved to Fire Station #2 in North Smithfield where firefighters treated children and parents with a tour of the facility. The children also took turns sitting in firetrucks and were given coloring books as well.
