WARWICK – Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have notified the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center in Rhode Island that the domestic violence and sexual assault agency will be receiving one of six “Healthy Relationships Community” grants awarded in the United States.
This $50,000 in funding will expand community awareness through outreach and education of the issues surrounding interpersonal violence. The grant will also support victims and their families through four specialized support groups that will be established throughout central Rhode Island. The four focus groups are: Elders, who experience abuse at the hands of their adult children; Children, who witness violence in their homes; Teens and the focus on healthy relationships and the LGBTQ+ community.
For more information about this initiative or any of our programs, please contact Gina Scordino, director of Advocacy Services at 401-738-9700 or ginas@ebchouse.org.
