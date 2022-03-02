CENTRAL FALLS – Progreso Latino Inc., a nonprofit organization that develops and provides transformational programs to assist Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities so they can achieve their civic goals, reach greater self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress and advance personal growth and social change, has been named a 2022 Champion in Action in the category of Mental Health Support and Education. The award, announced jointly by Citizens and NBC10, includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work.
Progreso Latino, Inc. and their staff address the lack of bilingual and bicultural mental health professionals in the diverse communities they serve by providing emotional support groups, advocating for the healthcare of individuals in crisis and hosting groups that bring awareness and teach holistic care of mind and body. Additionally, through their Bridge to Careers (B2C) program, Progreso Latino, Inc. has initiated a Behavioral Bridge Course that provides adult students the opportunity to learn the foundations of mental and behavioral health in a bilingual context, culminating in the ability to become a certified Mental Health First Aider.
In Fall 2020 and Spring 2021, B2C hosted two cohorts and certified 23 students with a 96 percent success rate. According to a news release, this award will help Progreso Latino Inc. continue to improve the number of employable bilingual and bicultural professionals, progress in destigmatizing mental health and directly help clients going through a mental health crisis.
For more information about the Champions in Action program, visit www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx.
