CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Latino Arts nonprofit advocates for local Latino artists year-round, telling their stories, and proving that “the arts are our connector when we can’t understand the other’s language.”

Founder and Executive Director Marta Martinez has been an advocate for Latino voices in the arts community, and beyond, for decades. Armed with an interest in connecting more to her Latino roots after school, and a small grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, Martinez founded the Hispanic Heritage Committee, now known today as Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), in 1988. As RILA looks to celebrate 35 years in 2023, Martinez said she continues to be inspired by the passion of the state’s Latino and artistic communities.

