Located at 209 Central St. in Central Falls, La Galería del Pueblo is found inside a beautiful colonial house built in 1900. This “Traveling Puertas” display was commissioned during the COVID-19 lock down, and each said of doors reflect what was going through the minds of four artists during the quarantine.
Rhode Island Latino Arts Founder and Executive Director Marta Martinez.
Contributed photo by Rhode Island Latino Arts
Located at 209 Central St. in Central Falls, La Galería del Pueblo is found inside a beautiful colonial house built in 1900. This “Traveling Puertas” display was commissioned during the COVID-19 lock down, and each said of doors reflect what was going through the minds of four artists during the quarantine.
CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Latino Arts nonprofit advocates for local Latino artists year-round, telling their stories, and proving that “the arts are our connector when we can’t understand the other’s language.”
Founder and Executive Director Marta Martinez has been an advocate for Latino voices in the arts community, and beyond, for decades. Armed with an interest in connecting more to her Latino roots after school, and a small grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, Martinez founded the Hispanic Heritage Committee, now known today as Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), in 1988. As RILA looks to celebrate 35 years in 2023, Martinez said she continues to be inspired by the passion of the state’s Latino and artistic communities.
“Being around all those creatives, it energizes me; it inspires me,” she said.
The group, which is based in Providence and Central Falls today, started the Rhode Island chapter of Hispanic Heritage Week – the now month-long celebration from September to Oct. 15, which continues to be RILA’s signature community event.
“It’s very satisfying watching the celebration grow,” Martinez said. “When I moved here that’s when the Latino community was just shifting into a really exciting moment that kicked off political growth, empowerment.”
Wanting more exposure for the Latino community than the four weeks in fall each year, Martinez was driven to form the Rhode Island Latino Arts organization in 2013. Today, the organization has become a home for the Latino arts, Latino artists, and members of the community who wish to revel in their culture. While Hispanic Heritage Month is just that, one month, Martinez says “we need to celebrate our voices every single day.”
Today, RILA is the state’s leading nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development and cultivation of Latino arts. Martinez has said that the things that the general population considers art is “to us Latinos, it’s our culture, our way of life.”
Martinez is also the project director of Nuestras Raíces: The Latino Oral History Project of Rhode Island, and published a book in 2014 based on this work. The project has been collecting personal stories since 1991.
Nuestras Raices celebrates the stories of Hispanic and Latino pioneers, primarily from Rhode Island, through its wide-range collection of personal stories, photos and pieces of paper celebrating diverse experiences and documenting the history of Rhode Island’s Spanish-speaking community. Martinez encourages anyone who identifies as Latino or Latinx to reach out and share their story.
“... If we don’t shape our narrative, express our Latino/Latina/Latinx pride in our way, no one else will,” reads the RILA website. “Now is the time to start telling our own stories and stop being a behind-the-scenes player or even worse, passive participants. It is time to take the stage.”
Located at 209 Central St. in Central Falls, La Galería del Pueblo is found inside a beautiful colonial house built in 1900. The space features original artwork by members of the Latinx artists network, who all live and work in Rhode Island. The gallery also hosts events like artist meetups, arts demonstrations, poetry readings, community conversations on Latin-American cultures, as well as classes for dance, Latin drumming, sketching, and oral history. Aside from events, the gallery is only open for viewing by appointment as a result of staffing issues that have persisted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To better support and promote Latino artists, RILA has created the Latino Artists Directory for networking opportunities to stimulate artistic activities and cultural interaction among Latino artists. The directory lists Rhode Island Latino Artists, and some from neighboring New England states, who are willing to share their art and traditions to a wider audience. The nonprofit also holds partnerships with local community organizations, schools, libraries, museums and senior centers.
On Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, RILA is hosting another long-standing annual celebration – Día de Los Muertos in Rhode Island – at the North Burial Ground, 4 Main St., Providence. Residents can learn more about the free festivities and the ofrenda, the community altar, which will be up from Nov. 2 through Nov. 11, at www.rilatinoarts.org/DiaDeLosMuertosRI.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.