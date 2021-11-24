GLOCESTER – The Glocester libraries return to in-person technology classes in December. Harmony Library at 195 Putnam Pike in Harmony, and Glocester Manton Library at 1137 Putnam Pike in Chepachet, provide a variety of one-on-one media and technology programs.
If you would like help with a Microsoft Office application: Word, Excel, or PowerPoint; want to learn how to use your new iPad or Apple laptop; or develop basic internet skills, call the Harmony Library at 401-949-2850 or the Glocester Manton Library at 401-568-6077 for an appointment.
All classes require participants to wear a mask at this time.
