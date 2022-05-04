CENTRAL FALLS – Project GOAL held its first Central Falls Citywide Middle School Futsal Tournament this past Sunday at its new Project GOAL Futsal Courts, sponsored by Tufts Health Plan.
Student athlete teams from Project GOAL (comprised of Calcutt Middle School students), The Learning Community, and Blackstone Valley Preparatory School all took part in the tournament. Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera kicked off the tournament with opening remarks. She said this kind of tournament was exactly the type of recreation opportunity they envisioned for the city’s youth when the beautiful new Project GOAL Tufts Health Plan Mini Pitches at 50 Ledge Street, Central Falls, were built.
“I’m so proud to see this tournament up and running, engaging our student athletes and families across Central Falls. Wishing the best of luck to all of the tournament’s athletes – I’m excited to have the winning team come into City Hall to be recognized!,” Rivera said in a press release.
The First Annual Citywide Middle School Tournament featuring community sponsors including Tufts Health Plan, World Trophies, WeGotSoccer, the Brown School of Public Health/Hassenfeld Institute, and the city of Central Falls.
Futsal is an association soccer-based game, a variation of mini-football played on a hard-court that is smaller than a regular soccer pitch. The game is typically played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper.
Sunday’s tournament started with a clinic by the Brown University Women’s and Men’s Soccer players. This was followed by games between the participating teams.
After a full day of futsal, the team from Blackstone Valley Prep was the winner of this inaugural tournament.
Project GOAL is an internationally recognized Soccer For Social Good organization supported by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and the FIFA Foundation grant program, a founding member of the Urban Soccer Collaborative, US Soccer Foundation multiyear grant recipient, and a North American member representative of the Common Goal network based in Berlin, Germany.
Established in 2004, Project GOAL, Inc. (Greater Opportunity for Athletes to Learn), is a free of charge after-school initiative that partners with the Central Falls School Department, SCOPE/Central Falls School District, and Rhode Island College’s M.ED. in Reading program. Project GOAL’s mission is to facilitate the development of New England’s disadvantaged inner city youth through after-school tutoring, health education, and soccer-related programs.
A non-profit 501c3 organization, Project GOAL, Inc. comprises professionals from the business, academic, health and soccer communities who support the project in achieving its objectives in creating opportunities for its “GOALie” participants.
Project Goal was founded by Executive Director and Co-founder Darius Shirzadi, Peter Whealton — former principal at Core Business Technologies in East Providence — and Javier Centeno. The trio started the program at Providence’s Nathan Bishop Middle School, and expanded to Central Falls’ Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School in 2006.
