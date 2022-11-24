Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Division I Quinnipiac University last Wednesday afternoon. Her favorite and best event is the long jump, and she won the state championship in that event during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
SMITHFIELD – Sitting among her family, friends, and coaches last Wednesday afternoon, Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd officially signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Division I Quinnipiac University.
Growing up as part of the Smithfield youth softball program, along with her dad, Scott, Boyd continued pursuing softball, but during her three-plus years in high school, she really developed a love for track and field.
Last season in both indoor and outdoor track, Boyd became a state champion in the long jump, and she also earned All-New England honors during the outdoor season.
She also earned All-State honors in softball last spring as the Sentinels’ starting left fielder and leadoff batter. She helped the Sentinels earn a share of the Division I-North regular-season title with Cranston West.
As her junior year turned into her senior year, with all her dual-sport accomplishments, Boyd knew she would have to decide on a college and decide on one sport to continue.
“It was kind of deciding what felt right at each school,” she said about her decision-making process. “Eventually, I did have to make a decision between softball and track. I’ve really been enjoying track lately, and although softball does have a special place in my heart, I do really love track, so I’m super excited.”
Through her sophomore and junior years, she said she thought of going to college and continuing to compete in both sports, but she soon realized that would be really tough, especially at a D-I school.
She took official visits to Holy Cross and the University of Rhode Island, before visiting Quinnipiac’s campus at the end of October in Hamden, Conn.
After she visited Quinnipiac, “I called the coaches a couple of days later and verbally committed,” she said. “It really just felt right. I took a couple of official visits, but Quinnipiac just felt like the right decision, the right distance, the right major, and a great team environment.”
While she’s not totally sure of what she wants to do as a career, she decided to major in health science as a freshman, “and then there are different pathways you can go,” she added. “P.T. (physical therapy), A.T. (athletic training), or O.T. (occupational therapy).”
Last winter, Boyd won the state title in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches that broke her PR and school record by an inch and topped the second-place finisher by eight inches. She also placed second in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.45 seconds.
Her goal during the outdoor season was to reach 18 feet in the long jump, and she accomplished that and more at the state meet with an 18-foot-1 leap. She also placed third in the 100-meter dash (12.37) seconds and third in the triple jump (35-4 1/2). At the New England meet, she took third in the long jump with an 18-foot leap.
Signing her NLI last week means the pressure of deciding on a college is off Boyd with three seasons still remaining, her indoor and outdoor seasons and next spring’s softball season.
“I have a lot of personal goals – certain numbers I want to hit before college,” Boyd said, not wanting to reveal those numbers just yet. “Hopefully, I’ll get those.”
