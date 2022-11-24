Lauren Boyd
Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Division I Quinnipiac University last Wednesday afternoon. Her favorite and best event is the long jump, and she won the state championship in that event during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

SMITHFIELD – Sitting among her family, friends, and coaches last Wednesday afternoon, Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd officially signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Division I Quinnipiac University.

Growing up as part of the Smithfield youth softball program, along with her dad, Scott, Boyd continued pursuing softball, but during her three-plus years in high school, she really developed a love for track and field.

